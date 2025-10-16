Nick Mohammed Brings SHOW PONY To Bradford Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star of The Celebrity Traitors, Taskmaster and Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed will bring his critically acclaimed alter-ego MR. SWALLOW to Bradford Live on Saturday 23 May 2026 as part of his tour SHOW PONY.

Mr. Swallow has recently been seen making everyone laugh in Amazon Prime's hit show Last One Laughing, as well as appearing on numerous episodes of Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He made his BBC debut at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards with - frankly - terrifying results, a lot of which is discussed in Show Pony for therapeutic reasons.

Show Pony has been described by Mr. Swallow as “payback for everyone who didn't come to the last tour” and “my most personal/libelous show to date” and will cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom… and everything in between (critical race theory). As per - expect magic, music and a whole load of brand new mistakes…

Nick Mohammed is one of the UK's most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for his previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol (ish), which played to rave reviews in London's West End in 2024, alongside his first UK tour The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow in 2023, which sold-out across the UK including multiple additional dates.

Nick plays Nate in Apple TV's hit multi award-winning series Ted Lasso, for which he was nominated twice for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the Emmy Awards. He starred in the feature film Deep Cover for Amazon Prime, alongside Orland Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard. He has recently been seen starring in Sally Wainwright's Renegade Nell (Disney+) and Steven Moffat's Douglas Is Cancelled (ITV). Nick created, wrote, and starred (alongside David Schwimmer) in his own Sky TV hit show Intelligence. Other appearances include Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4), Inside No. 9 (BBC), This Time with Alan Partridge (BBC), and has just finished shooting feature film Control with James McAvoy and Julianne Moore. He was one of the worst contestants in the history of Channel 4's Taskmaster.