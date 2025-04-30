Nick Dawkins' A MANCHESTER ANTHEM Comes To Riverside Studios and Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cloudburst Productions has announced the London run of A Manchester Anthem at Riverside Studios (Studio 3), following its successful sell-out seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 and VAULT Festival 2023.

Winner of the Pleasance Pick of VAULT Festival Award, ‘Show of the Week’ winner, and Off Fest nominee, Nick Dawkins’ A Manchester Anthem, opens at Riverside Studios on 20 August, with previews from 19 August, and runs until 13 September, following a limited run at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, opening 31 July, with previews from 29 July, running until 2 August. Izzy Edwards will direct Tom Claxton who will reprise his role as Tommy in this hit solo show.

Nick Dawkins said, “"I’m thrilled to be bringing this story to life with such a talented team of wonderful people. A Manchester Anthem hopes to encapsulate the intense excitement that comes with deciding to leave your hometown, as well as the fear that comes with that decision about how it will change and shape who you are. It’s a look at growing up and the family, friends and favourite songs we use to define ourselves. It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and, I think, really has something in it for everyone. I can’t wait for audiences to join Tommy on this unforgettable night out".

Flashing lights. Sticky floors. Dancing shoes. Tommy, a young working-class Mancunian, has been accepted into Oxford. He's the first in his family to go to uni – the first on his street in fact... Join him on his last big night in Manchester before leaving the city he loves and disappearing South. Expect humour, heart and a night out to remember.

Izzy Edwards is a director and dramaturg currently working in creative development at Sonia Friedman Productions. As a freelance artist, she has developed work in both the US and UK with artists including Lauren Gunderson, Punchdrunk, and Mark Ravenhill. Her credits include anthropology (Dramaturg, Hampstead Theatre), The Time Traveller’s Wife (Assistant Director, Storyhouse Chester), and La Boheme (Associate Director, King’s Head Theatre).

Nick Dawkins is an award-winning playwright and dramaturg with an MA in Writing for Stage and Broadcast Media from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. A Manchester Anthem has won multiple awards including Pleasance Pick of the VAULT Festival, Show of the Week VAULT Festival and Broadway Baby's Bobby Award. His work has also been performed at The Space, Southwark Playhouse, The Vaults and The Pleasance Theatre.

Tom Claxton reprises his role of Tommy. His theatre credits include, Romeo & Juliet (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Kick, Heart of Hammersmith (Lyric Hammersmith). His film credits include Boys in the Boat. His television credits include Domino Day, One Day, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Doctors, and Still So Awkward.

