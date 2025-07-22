Nick Collier To Star In CANAL STREET LONELY HEARTS CLUB At Hope Mill Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Qweerdog has announced full casting for its new production of Jonathan Harvey’s Canal Street Lonely Hearts Club, an updated and relocated version of his acclaimed 1995 play Rupert Street Lonely Hearts Club. Directed by Stewart Campbell, the production will run at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester from 3–14 September 2025, with Press Night on Thursday 4 September at 7:30 p.m.

Relocated from 1990s London to present-day Manchester, the play dives into the tangled relationships of two brothers—one gay, one straight—and their circle of misfits, all brought to life with Harvey’s signature wit and emotional insight.

Leading the cast is Nick Collier (known to many as Drag Race UK finalist Ella Vaday), making his return to the stage as Dean. Collier’s stage credits include The Book of Mormon, Hairspray the Musical, and Wicked.

Joining him are Cameron McKendrick as Marti (The Lieutenant of Inishmore, A Christmas Carol), James Spraque as Shaun (Qweer Shorts, On Sonder Hill), Riah Amelle as George (Blithe Spirit, Enough), and Lucy Hilton-Jones as Clarine (As You Like It, A Midsummer Night’s Dream).

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of Canal Street Lonely Hearts Club,” said Collier. “Dean is such a vibrant, multi-dimensional character, and I can’t wait to bring him to life on stage in one of my favourite cities.”

Harvey added, “I’m excited to bring the play back to Manchester, where it all began, and to see what audiences make of this family of misfits all living in the same building.”

Qweerdog has been producing LGBTQ+ work across Manchester and the North West since 2017, with past titles including Absolute Certainty?, Natter (Best Comedy Play, GM Fringe 2024), and the ongoing new writing showcase Qweer Shorts.

Canal Street Lonely Hearts Club

Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

3–14 September 2025 | Various times

Press Night: Thursday 4 September at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information: hopemilltheatre.co.uk