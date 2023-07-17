New Wolsey Theatre Supports East Anglian Creativity With Over 30 Local Artists Taking Part In Its Takeover Scheme

Around 30 local artists from across East Anglia will be taking over the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich during the last week of July, when they participate in an Artist Takeover scheme. From the main stage to dressing rooms, the building will be full of creativity with artists rehearsing, writing, developing new work and writing bids to fund future projects.

The artists will be provided with free access to the theatre's spaces and offered support from the theatre's staff on everything from marketing and dramaturgy to bid writing.

This is not the only support for local artists the New Wolsey Theatre is providing this summer, as in early July five artists had the opportunity to try out new work in front of an audience for the first time at the inaugural Scratch Night.

Artist Takeover and Scratch Night artist Rosy May said: “Having the New Wolsey Theatre as a space I can go to where I feel welcomed and encouraged to just 'be' as an artist feels a rarity and I am so grateful for the opportunities they offer me to work on my craft. I feel very welcome there as a queer and autistic dance artist and it gives me confidence to ask for support knowing it will be given if possible.”

These events form part of the New Wolsey Theatre's newly established Artist Relationship Programme, a series of ongoing support for local artists at varying stages of their careers. The New Wolsey Theatre has recently announced six new Associate Artists who will be supported over the upcoming 18 months with a bespoke programme designed to enable individual development and celebrate creativity in the region. Earlier this year Douglas Rintoul, Chief Executive/Artistic Director, led a group of creatives through a Project Grant Bootcamp designed to support independent artists to apply for funding, and online masterclasses are on offer across the year to develop skills. Artists can also connect with one another and find out about local opportunities by joining the Suffolk Theatre Professionals Network, which is co-run by the New Wolsey Theatre and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

Additionally, this September the theatre's Creative Communities team will launch Young Creatives, a group for 16 to 21 year olds who want to work with industry professionals to explore a range of theatre-making skills and take the next steps in developing themselves as emerging artists. To apply, visit: https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/creative-communities/ (deadline 4 August).

Douglas Rintoul, Chief Executive/Artistic Director of the New Wolsey Theatre, said: “Supporting the independent creative ecology in Ipswich, Suffolk and East Anglia is a priority. I'm inspired by the vision and determination of these individuals and companies and we are excited to bring them into the sphere of the theatre, not only to support them to achieve their ambitions by putting the weight of the theatre behind them, but also to be influenced by them. It's vital we unearth the major questions and stories that are pertinent to our communities, and this is only possible in collaboration with a range of voices. Our Artist Relationship Programme will support hundreds of local artists over the next three years and as the programme grows it will respond to the needs of our creative community.”

To find out more about the Artist Relationship Programme visit: https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/artist-relationship-programme