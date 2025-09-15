New Vic Theatre Will Mark 40th Anniversary With THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2026, the New Vic Theatre – the UK's first purpose-built theatre-in-the-round and one of the country's most influential producing theatres - will celebrate the first part of its 40th anniversary year with a spring season that includes one of its most iconic productions and a revival of a cult classic from their history.

The spring season includes:

Good Golly Miss Molly – a cult classic, this powerful, music-fuelled drama was originally produced by the New Vic in 1989 and will be revived by its original writer-director Bob Eaton (Good Golly Miss Molly (1989), I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire, New Vic). Charting the lives of a Potteries community against a backdrop of social change, the show runs from 4 April – 2 May.

Around The World In 80 Days – Last seen on Broadway in 2019, this inventive adaptation of Jules Verne's classic adventure by Laura Eason will return home for the anniversary year. Original cast members Andrew Pollard, Michael Hugo and Dennis Herdman reunite with New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins (Marvellous, opening production @sohoplace; Olivier award-winning The Worst Witch, West End; critically-acclaimed The Company of Wolves, New Vic) in May.

The Hound of The Baskervilles - A new production of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's acclaimed reinvention of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most famous tale, this acclaimed comedy thriller will be directed by Joyce Branagh (UK Theatre Awards Best Musical Production nominee for Now Is Good, Storyhouse).

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said, “2026 is going to be a special year for the New Vic as it marks the 40th anniversary of when the doors to this extraordinary theatre first opened. We were the first purpose-built theatre in-the-round in the whole of Europe and for four decades, we've been a hub for the community and a place of bold storytelling. In the spring, we'll continue this proud tradition by producing a new version of a reimagined classic before celebrating some of the stories that put the New Vic on the world map – from the Potteries to the West End to Broadway.

I'm so pleased that Joyce Branagh will work with us for the first time on The Hound of The Baskervilles, and that Bob Eaton will return to the theatre to revive his iconic production, Good Golly Miss Molly – a show he wrote especially for the New Vic and a production that contributed to the theatre's passion for combining powerful drama with live music. Then, I'm looking forward to reuniting original cast members from Around The World In 80 Days and reviving this production – it's toured halfway across the world and for us to be able to bring it home to Newcastle-under-Lyme for our anniversary year is a real treat.”

Originally produced by the New Vic in 1989, Good Golly Miss Molly Will be revived by original director Bob Eaton as part of the theatre's 40th anniversary celebrations. Set in the Potteries and written especially for the New Vic, Good Golly Miss Molly, is a powerful, music-fuelled drama that charts the history of one local community against a backdrop of social turmoil, societal changes and tumultuous friendships. Revived at the New Vic in 1991 and 1993, the show returns after a 33-year hiatus as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of when the New Vic's purpose-built in-the-round auditorium opened. The production will be on stage from Saturday 4 April to Saturday 2 May.

Last seen on Broadway, New York, in 2019, Around The World In 80 Days will also return for the theatre's 40th anniversary. From Saturday 23 May to Saturday 13 June, original cast members Andrew Pollard, Michael Hugo and Dennis Herdman will reunite alongside New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins to bring Laura Eason's inventive adaptation of the Jules Verne classic to life for audiences once again.

Steven Canny and John Nicholson's acclaimed adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic story The Hound Of The Baskervilles will open on Saturday 14 February and run until Saturday 14 March. Directed by Joyce Branagh, this theatrical comedy combines the atmospheric tension of classic thrillers such as The 39 Steps with sharp humour, for a witty reimagining of one of the great literary mysteries.