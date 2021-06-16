New UK Arts-Entertainment Company Miroma SET Launches

Miroma SET, the global audience and customer amplification company built for an evolving media landscape, has launched to provide clients with branding, marketing, advertising, creative design, digital product development, production and data analytics services in the sports, entertainment and tech sectors. The company will hire data scientists, engineers, and e-commerce experts as part of its overall focus on digitally transforming its suite of companies. Miroma SET is expected to reach more than $100 million in revenue within a year.

Miroma SET was founded from reach4entertainment (r4e) with industry-leading agency brands, including Dewynters, SpotCo, Sold Out, Wake the Bear and Buzz 16, whose clients include world-renowned brands like Live Nation, AEG, IMG, MasterClass, Simba, Apple TV+ and Comcast.

"The opportunity to work with market-leading agencies and evolve the thinking and practice digitally, is super exciting. Covid has changed the way people want to engage. For the last 18 months, we have watched, learnt, built and now we have launched. Miroma SET is uniquely positioned to meet client needs on a global scale", said Marc Boyan, founder of Miroma SET, The Miroma Group and Miroma Ventures.

Miroma SET is backed by an impressive roster of new investors, supporting key partnerships and agency acquisitions in sports, entertainment and technology. In addition to the continued support of Sir David Michels, former Global CEO of Hilton Group, and entrepreneur Nigel Wray, SET's newest investors include:

Scott Belsky: Founder, Behance & Chief Product Officer, Adobe

Michael Kassan: Founder & CEO, MediaLink

Tom Hulme: Head of Europe, Google Ventures

Ben Lerer: CEO, Group Nine Media

Justin Stefano: Founder, Refinery 29

"Miroma SET leads the industry in understanding audience engagement in the entertainment space and has a proven track record of producing quantifiable results for an array of top global brands. By building a singular marketing platform, supported by the strength of multiple-sector companies, the firm has devised a winning formula that will ignite global expansion plans," said Justin Stefano, co-founder of Refinery29.

"Sport plays a vital role in society to positively channel our passions, whilst supporting our mental and physical health. I am excited to continue our work with Miroma SET, telling unique stories whilst broadening audiences and access to the sports we hold dear", said Gary Neville, former Manchester United captain, respected broadcaster and co-founder of Buzz 16.

"I'm proud of how our company proactively took steps to respond cautiously and prudently to unforeseen circumstances caused by the pandemic. The time is right for Miroma SET to take up the mantle of leadership in sports, entertainment and tech marketplaces to help drive the recovery in new and innovative ways," said Lord Michael Grade, Chairman of the Board of Miroma SET.

The Miroma SET mandate is underpinned by:

• Heritage & Agility - Miroma SET's agencies boast 100+ years of industry expertise and experience. An earlier iteration of the company, r4e, which served as a proof-of-concept for Miroma SET's larger global enterprise, has attained huge success as a live entertainment and communications group with 200+ global clients in the branding, advertising, design, content production and data analytics fields. The Group's rich heritage provides the scale and reach of a global agency combined with the speed and agility of a boutique agency with bespoke skills, strategically placed to respond to the post-pandemic recovery.

• Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Miroma SET is configured to create a global stage for its clients and to recognize and advance the careers of underrepresented artists, creatives and entrepreneurs.