New Stage Adaptation Of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB Opens In Brighton Next Week

The Lavender Hill Mob based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter opens in Brighton next week. Joining the previously announced Miles Jupp (Holland) and Justin Edwards (Pendlebury/Ambassador) are Victoria Blunt (Audrey), Guy Burgess (Farrow), Aamira Challenger (Fernanda), Tessa Churchard (Lady Agnes), John Dougall (Sir Horace) and Tim Sutton (Sammy). Directed by Jeremy Sams, the production visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 21 to Saturday 26 November 2022.



The much-loved film was released in 1951, directed by Charles Crichton, and starring Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway and Sid James, as well as Audrey Hepburn in one of her earliest screen appearances. It was ranked by the BFI as one of the greatest British Films of all time and was restored and re-released in UK cinemas in 2011 for its sixtieth anniversary.



Cast: Victoria Blunt (Audrey), Guy Burgess (Farrow), Aamira Challenger (Fernanda), Tessa Churchard (Lady Agnes), John Dougall (Sir Horace), Justin Edwards (Pendlebury/Ambassador), Miles Jupp (Holland), Tim Sutton (Sammy), Steven Rostance (u/s Holland/Sir Horace), Sharon Adugna (u/s Audrey/Fernanda/Lady Agnes), Paul Willcocks (u/s Pendlebury/Sammy/Farrow)

Director: Jeremy Sams; Designer: Francis O'Connor; Lighting Designer: Mark Henderson; Sound Designer: Fergus O'Hare; Associate Director: Louise Shephard; Casting Director: Ginny Schiller CDG; Illusions and Music: Tim Sutton; Movement Director: Alyssa Noble; Fight Director: Bethan Clark; Costume Supervisor: Jackie Holt; Production Manager: Paul Hennessy; Company Stage Manager: Adrian Quinn; Deputy Stage Manager: Rachel Graham; Assistant Stage Manager: Molly Goodison; Production Assistant: Darryl Oakley; General Manager: Gareth Johnson

The men who broke the bank and lost the cargo are back!

The world premiere adaptation of The Lavender Hill Mob, the classic Ealing Comedy which starred Alec Guinness, is heading Theatre Royal Brighton this November.

Come and see one of the "greatest British films of all time" (BFI) brought to life on stage by Olivier-nominated playwright Phil Porter, directed by Tony and Olivier-nominated Jeremy Sams and starring acclaimed comic actors Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards.

This side-splittingly funny, fast-paced comedy tells the story of Henry Holland, an unassuming bank clerk who dreams of stealing the van full of gold bullion he drives across London each day. When Henry learns that his new lodger makes Eiffel Tower paperweights out of lead, he devises a plan to make his dream a reality. It's a golden opportunity to pull off the crime of the century, they'd have to be fools to mess it up...



Come and rediscover this much-loved classic in this brand-new stage play that promises to be the most fun night out of the year!



Sharon Adugna understudies Audrey, Fernanda and Lady Agnes. She is a recent graduate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and The Lavender Hill Mob mark her professional debut.



Aamira Challenger plays Fernanda. Her theatre work includes Macbeth, The Great Gatsby (US tour), Blithe Spirit (Theatre Royal Bath, West End, UK tour), Macbeth (The Shakespeare Project), The Case of the Frightened Lady (UK your), Romeo and Juliet (Wales Millennium Centre), and The Bacchanals (Etcetera Theatre).



Victoria Blunt plays Audrey. Her theatre work includes A Midsummer Night's Dream, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth (The Watermill Theatre), Newsrevue (Canal Café Theatre), Passion (Oxford School of Drama), Ratchet (Soho Theatre, Oxford School of Drama), Once Upon a Christmas (Unicorn Theatre), Love's Labour's Lost (Oxford Shakespeare Company), Dead Funny (Vaudeville Theatre), Lady Windemere's Fan (Classic Spring Theatre Company), Twelfth Night (The Watermill Theatre, Wilton's Music Hall), A Christmas Carol (RSC) and Prism (Hampstead Theatre). For television, her work includes Borderline; and for film, Ammonite.



Guy Burgess plays Farrow. His theatre work includes Playboy of the West Indies (Birmingham Rep), The Railway Children (Hull Truck Theatre Company), Hamlet (National Theatre), Imperium Parts 1 & 2 (Gielgud Theatre, RSC), The Ascending, Satellite (Sheffield Theatres), The National Joke (Stephen Joseph Theatre), The Jew of Malta, Love's Sacrifice, Volpone (RSC), The Winter's Tale (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Waiting for Godot (West Yorkshire Playhouse and UK tour), and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Novello Theatre). For television, his work includes Whitstable Pearl, Waffle the Wonder Dog and Which Side Are You On?; and for film, Looking for Langston.



Tessa Churchard plays Lady Agnes. Her theatre work includes The Good Life (UK tour), Dying in the Street (The Print Room), Family Business, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Blithe Spirit (Watford Palace Theatre), The 39 Steps (Criterion Theatre), Lady of Leisure, Astonished Heart (Liverpool Playhouse), The Fabulist (Old Red Lion Theatre), As You Desire Me (Playhouse Theatre), Don Juan, Galileo's Daughter, Man and Superman (Bath Theatre Royal), Noises Off (Comedy Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre and UK tour), and Remember This (National Theatre). For television, her work includes Coroner, Dixi and Call the Midwife.



John Dougall plays Sir Horace. His theatre work includes Private Peaceful, The Girl on the Train (UK tours), Imperium Parts 1 & 2 (RSC), Hamlet, The Duchess of Malfi, The Knight of the Burning Pestle, Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII (Shakespeare's Globe), Twelfth Night/The Taming of the Shrew, The Winter's Tale/Henry V, Richard III/The Comedy of Errors, The Merchant of Venice (Propeller), Macbeth (Sheffield Theatres), All My Sons (Curve, Leicester), and The White Devil (Menier Chocolate Factory). For television, his work includes Waking the Dead, Taggart, Hew Knew He Was Right, Randall and Hopkirk Deceased and Monarch of the Glen.



Justin Edwards plays Pendlebury/Ambassador. His theatre credits include The Ferryman (Broadway and West End), The Rivals (Arcola Theatre), The Comedy of Errors (RSC), The Opinion Makers (Colchester Mercury) I Killed Rasputin (George Square Theatre), Art (Holders Festival), Jeremy Lion Goes Green (Pleasance Theatre), and Jeremy Lion, For Your Entertainment (Menier Chocolate Factory). His television credits include Avenue 5, The Witchfinder, Ghosts, This England, Death in Paradise, There She Goes, The Trip, The Thick Of It, Endeavour, Murder in Successville, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Ruddy Hell! It's Harry and Paul, The Hollow Crown, Skins, Black Mirror, Sorry I've Got No Head; and for film, 1917, Paddington and Paddington 2, Yesterday, The Death of Stalin, Love and Friendship and The Duchess. He is a regular voice on BBC Radio 4 as an actor and presenter, including The Consultants, In and out Of The Kitchen, Cabin Pressure, Where This Service Will Depart, Party's Over and The Unbelievable Truth.



Miles Jupp plays Holland. His theatre credits include People, Rules for Living (National Theatre), The Way of the World (Northampton Royal Theatre), A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Glasgow Citizens) Neville's Island (Duke of York Theatre) and The Life I Lead (UK Tour and Wyndham's). As a comedian he has toured his shows Miles Jupp is the Chap You're Thinking Of, Songs Of Freedom and Fibber In The Heat. His television credits include Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, The Durrells, Rev, The Thick Of It, The Crown, Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle, A Very British Scandal, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Balamory, Sex Education, Bad Move and Howard's End; and for film, Misbehaviour, The Monuments Men, Greed, The Look of Love, Made in Dagenham, Journey's End and The Man Who Invented Christmas. He has contributed to a number of BBC Radio 4 including The News Quiz, which he chaired for four years, and In and Out of the Kitchen, which he wrote and created. He is the author of three books, the most recent of which is a novel, History.



Steven Rostance understudies Holland and Sir Horace. His theatre credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (Palace Theatre/ UK tour), Crimes of the Christmas Pudding (Lichfield Garrick), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), Robin Hood (New Vic Theatre), The Complete History of Comedy, The Railway Children, The Merchant of Venice (UK tour), London Road (Bristol Old Vic), The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Lion, The Witch an The Wardrobe (Redgrave Theatre), The Hound of the Baskervilles (Theatro Technis) and The Rivals (Camden Peoples Theatre). His film credits include London Road.



Tim Sutton plays Sammy. As an actor, his theatre credits include The Three Musketeers (Barbershopera), The Mother (Visiting Moon), Hymn to Love (Drill Hall), and for film; Reasons. As a composer, his credits include To the Streets! (China Plate/Birmingham Hippodrome), Measure for Measure (Shakespeare's Globe), The Good Life (Bath Theatre Royal), As You Like It, Titus Andronicus, Two Noble Kinsmen, Women Beware Women (RSC), The Omission of the Family Coleman (Ustinov, Bath), Joe Turner's Come and Gone, The Skin of our Teeth (Young Vic), The Secret Garden (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Dreamfighter (Lichfield Festival), The Bacchae (National Theatre of Scotland), Cinderella (Royal and Derngate Northampton), A Wedding Story (Birmingham Door/Soho Theatre), A Fool and His Money (Nottingham Playhouse/Birmingham Rep).



Paul Willcocks understudies Pendlebury, Sammy and Farrow. His theatre credits include Coram Boy (Minack Theatre), Emmeline (Cockpit Theatre), Secret Thoughts (Southwark Playhouse), Jubilee Voices (Arcola Theatre), A Passage to India, The Canterbury Tales (Tower Theatre), Twelfth Night, The Human Comedy (Young Vic), Arcadia (Bridewell Theatre), Bronte (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), The Crucible (The Red Hedgehog), The Revenger's Tragedy (Riverside Studios), Goldilocks and The Three Bears (Princess Theatre) and The Tempest (King's Head Theatre). His television credits include This England, The Diplomat, Capital Women, What's Your Story? and for film; My Policeman, Rickshaw, Hold Me Tight and Funny Bones.



Phil Porter's playwriting credits include The Boy with Two Hearts (Wales Millennium Centre / National Theatre), Vice Versa, The Christmas Truce, A Mad World My Masters, The Tempest (RSC), The Miser (West End, nominated for an Olivier Award), Sometimes Thinking (Frantic Assembly), Blink (Soho Theatre and worldwide), God Of Chaos, The Man With The Hammer (Plymouth Theatre Royal), The Cracks In My Skin (Manchester Royal exchange, winner of a Bruntwood Award), Stealing Sweets And Punching People (Theatre 503 / Off-Broadway), The Flying Machine (Unicorn Theatre) and Starseeker (Northampton Theatre Royal). Opera libretti include Gods Of The Game (Grange Park Opera / Sky Arts) and Pinocchio (Royal Opera House).



Jeremy Sams is a composer, director and writer. As a director, his theatre credits include Oklahoma!, The Rehearsal, The Water Babies (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Sound of Music (international tour), Peter Grimes (Grange Park Opera), The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium), La Perichole (Garsington Opera), Educating Rita (Menier Chocolate Theatre and Trafalgar Studios), The King and I (Royal Albert Hall), 13 (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre), Donkey's Years, Little Britain Tour (UK tour), Noises Off (National Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre, Brooks Atkinson Theatre), Mozart in Milan (Barbican Centre), The Card (The Watermill Theatre), Entertaining Mr Sloane (Greenwich Theatre), The Wind in the Willows (The Old Vic), Neville's Island (Nottingham Playhouse and Apollo Theatre), Forty Years On (West Yorkshire Playhouse), and What The Butler Saw (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour).

The Lavender Hill Mob will open at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 21 to Saturday 26 November.