New Production of JULIUS CAESAR Set in the New Future Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Icarus Theatre Collective in association with Southwark Playhouse will present a new production of JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare, directed by Max Lewendel. Performances run Friday 6 September to Saturday 5 October at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

What is sparking dark omens and plots to overthrow the conquering hero? And what would be unleashed if a leader drunk with power and loved by the people is brought down?

Max Lewendel directs a strikingly original new staging of Shakespeare’s searing political thriller, Julius Caesar, with brand new multimedia technology and creative captioning, revealing it as a powerfully pertinent play for today.

Populism and intrigue collide in this thrillingly imagined production set in the near future. Using digital screens and creative graphics, Shakespeare’s epic tragedy is injected with fresh relevance and energy to underscore the parallels between the schemers of Ancient Rome, the turmoil of Shakespeare’s England and the power of fake news to destroy our world today.

The cast is Gareth Cooper as Metellus, Eleanor Crosswell as Trebonius, Calphurnia, Michael Elcock as Cinna, Octavius, James Heatlie as Mark Antony, Gabrielle Sheppard as Casca, Portia, Michael Skellern as Cassius, William Travis as Julius Caesar, Rowan Winter as Brutus, Yvonne Grundy as Caius Ligarius, Grace Cherry as Cinna the Poet and Angus Dunican as Marullus.

Mob/Romans list: Lindsey Huebner, Aimee Louise Bevan, Anthony Harwood, Andrew Hislop, Kaiden Dubois, Lee Peck, Gemma Reynolds, Constanza Ruff, Dita Tantang, Elise Williamson, Fran Olivares and Will Monks.

The running time is approx. 2h 20m including a 20min interval.Age guidance is 12+

Comments