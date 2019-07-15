New Outdoor Multi-Arts Programme WONDER WOODS Launches in Nottingham

Nonsuch and The Toy Library are thrilled to announce that they have been awarded £97,500 from Arts Council England to deliver a brand new programme of outdoor arts, Wonder Woods.

Taking over the community woodland of Barkers Wood in Bulwell, Nottingham for a 12-month period, Wonder Woods will create an innovative and inclusive multi-arts programme that will bring together festivals, community events, national and International Artists and create a new outdoor cultural space for all.

Izzy Bradley, Wonder Woods Programme Lead at Nonsuch, said: "We are so excited to have the recognition & support from Arts Council England and our partners to begin to develop Wonder Woods in partnership with The Toy Library. We have huge aspirations for this project, which will see Barkers Wood transformed into an immersive arts destination for not just the local families, communities of Bulwell & Nottingham but audiences across the region & UK.

Wonder Woods is a step change for Nonsuch; an incredible opportunity to elevate our work, develop a new creative programme and bring our unique vision for cultural experiences to audiences on a larger, yet local, scale. Wonder Woods will also enable us to expand our artist-led approach through partnerships to co-create & commission new outdoor work; as well as building opportunities for artist development and our vast educational programme."

Barkers Wood is located in Bulwell, Nottingham just 20 minutes from Nottingham City Centre making this project uniquely accessible for local audiences who may not normally have access to outdoor arts and also allow for the project shaped & informed by local communities and participants.

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England, said: "Arts and culture play a vital role in making the places we live vibrant and exciting and we're delighted to be investing in Wonder Woods, helping children, families and communities to develop, grow and create together. We're pleased that our funding from the National Lottery is going to enable more people in Bulwell and beyond to access and be inspired by extraordinary arts and culture, as the community woodlands comes alive with creativity."

Over the coming year Wonder Woods is set to deliver a wide-ranging & diverse cultural programme in the woodlands including major outdoor theatre commissions, commissioned permanent installations creating a year-round, free, accessible, open visual arts exhibition; seasonal festivals; drama workshops for local schools & families; digital media engagement & productions as well as sustainable development of the woodland ecology.

Steve Parkinson, Service Director at The Toy Library, said: "The Toy Library grew out of, and has worked with the community in Bulwell for over 40 years, and we know it to be a community with enormous character and creativity. Our work with children over many generations has shown us that we all begin life as artists, interacting and learning through play and creative experimentation. We are delighted to be able to bring this exciting programme of arts and activity here not only for local people but also to welcome those from further afield to come and see what a wonderful space Barkers Wood is for imagination, inspiration, enchantment and playful enjoyment."

Wonder Woods launches on Wednesday 21st August at The Wonder Woods Family Play Day at Bulwell Park & Barkers Wood inviting families & artists from Bulwell & across the city.

