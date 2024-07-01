New Musical WITH COURAGE Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A story of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, putting the lives of others before their own: With Courage is a new feel-good folk musical celebrating the history and sacrifice of people saving lives at sea in our coastal communities.

Written by Jon Hare and presented by PlayWell Productions, With Courage’s premiere in Penzance coincides with the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

PlayWell is a professional theatre company that works with artists to bring fresh new stories to audiences across the country. It is an official theatre partner for the RNLI as it celebrates its bicentenary, and 146,000 lives saved, in 2024.

The show is directed by the award-winning Charlotte Westenra, and brings together lifesaving stories from across two centuries: Witnesses to a tragedy in 1886, Charles and Marion Macara unite to support a town in grief, inspiring a nationwide movement. Current day navigator, Shannon, grapples with her place amongst her family's long legacy of life-saving; when disaster looms, she and her coxswain father Eddie must race against time to save a life. In two hundred years, the same question remains - how far will you go to save a stranger?

The show has been developed using research plus interviews with RNLI volunteers and crew. PlayWell took test performances out to audiences across the South Coast in 2023, and are excited to be bringing the full show back to them and others this year. Its run of performances starts at the Minack Theatre in Penzance on 5 and 6 September 2024, before closing in London on 6 October.

Running alongside the show, as part of the RNLI’s Sing to Save Lives project and in partnership with ChoirCommunity.net the team have provided a free of charge community choir arrangement of their title song With Courage. To date, over 3,000 copies have been downloaded by over 115 choirs. This month, 12 choirs came together to perform the song in Milton Keynes at an event arranged by The Milton Keynes Community Choir and Hastings audiences will see HarmonyOne community choir join the cast onstage at three public sharings of some of the songs at the end of the month. The choral arrangement for With Courage, along with many others, can be downloaded from https://www.choircommunity.net/library/rnli-200

Jon says: ‘I've always been fascinated by the many stories of absolute courage shown by lifeboat crews from past to present day, and how ordinary people were prepared to be extraordinary in launching into all kinds of conditions to try to help others in need, whether the likes of Grace Darling and her dad, the crew of the Solomon Browne, and the stories I learnt as a kid on holiday in Salcombe about their boat lost in 1916 with just two of the crew surviving. For me, living inland, the lifeboat is synonymous with the coast, the orange and blue boat as much a part of visits to the seaside as fish & chips. When I realised the bicentenary was approaching, I just felt I had to write a show that reflected the history, courage, and sacrifice of lifeboat communities across the years, and it had to be a musical.

‘Connecting with various RNLI volunteers and staff during the research for With Courage has really shown me what a lovely community the RNLI is. Every station I've visited, every person I've spoken to, has been incredibly welcoming and warm in offering advice, stories, and helping us shape and develop this show. From the shop volunteer, the fundraisers, through to the shore and lifeboat crews, I've been made to feel one of the family from the outset, which is kind of humbling for a fairly modest supporter like me. And the first time I stepped into a pair of borrowed yellow wellies to join a training launch in Sennen Cove will stay with me forever.’

Director Charlotte Westenra added: ‘I wanted to be a part of With Courage when I first heard the music from the show. It was direct, powerful and emotional and told an important story- how ordinary people do extraordinary things to help strangers in need. This show offers more than just a good night out at the theatre. It marks a moment in the history of the RNLI - a celebration of past, present and future of 200 years of protecting people at sea.’

Anjie Rook RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to PlayWell Productions for supporting the RNLI with their musical With Courage which will be performed in a range of venues across the South of England, particularly as we celebrate our bicentenary in 2024.

‘For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave volunteer lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous event organisers and donors – events like these are crucial to funding our 24/7 lifesaving service.’

PlayWell’s mission is to commission and develop stories that are still not currently given space on our stages. They provide high quality producing support to artists whose voices are not heard loudly enough.

With Courage is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, Sylvia Waddilove Foundation, Lighthouse Poole, New Theatre Royal Portsmouth, Mercury Theatre, and Spun Glass Theatre.

It will be touring from September, premiering in Penzance.

Tour Dates

JUNE

28-29 Stade Hall, Hastings – work in progress sharing

SEPTEMBER-OCTOBER

5-6 Minack Theatre, Cornwall

7-8 Penlee Park, Cornwall

10-11 Barbican Plymouth

13-14 Exeter Northcott

19 Lighthouse Poole

20 New Theatre Royal Portsmouth

26 Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

28-29 The Stade, Hasting

1-6 October The Other Palace, London

Comments