New Musical HANGOVER SQUARE to Hold Workshop Performances In July

A public workshop presentation of Hangover Square, a new musical based on the novel by Patrick Hamilton, will take place at the Hope Theatre, Islington, on 14th, 19th and 20th July 2025, following a sold-out concert staging at 54 Below in NYC last autumn.

London, 1939. George Harvey Bone returns to his boarding house after Christmas, determined that this year he will sort himself out, get back on his feet. Perhaps he'll finally be able to forget Netta Longdon. Or perhaps he'll finally be able to get Netta Longdon. If he can just get his head straight... if he can just stop that click...

Hangover Square follows George in his hopeless infatuation with the cold, unobtainable Netta. As he fights against loneliness, alcoholism, and the unflinching march of the world towards war, can anything put a stop to George's spiral into darkness?

Subtitled A Tale of Darkest Earls Court, Hangover Square peers into the murky depths of what it is to be human and at war with oneself, whilst exploring the bars, pubs, hostelries, and characters inhabiting the seedy London underworld at the very moment the world as we knew it changed forever.

With music and lyrics by Richard Baker (Mischief Movie Night, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Tasting Notes) and book and lyrics by Charlie Ryall (Indebted to Chance, Tasting Notes), this full-length rehearsed reading will feature a five-piece band and cast of six, with casting to be announced. The showings will be directed by Victoria Gimby, currently Resident Director for Hadestown (Lyric Theatre), recently Associate Director for the Sister Act UK Tour and London run with Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders, and the UK tour of Rock of Ages.

The script-in-hand workshop performances will be for an invited audience with a limited number of tickets released for public sale at £10/£12, offering theatre-goers a chance to see the show in its early stages.

