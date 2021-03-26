New Irish Musical DAISY to be Workshopped in London

New original Irish musical, Daisy, with music, book and lyrics by Caroline Kay (The Space Between, The Clockmaker's Daughter) will be workshopped in April with Jason Manford (Curtains, Guys and Dolls) and Rachel Tucker (Come from Away, The Last Ship) among the cast. The piece will have musical direction and orchestrations by the Tony Award-Winning, Sarah Travis (Curtains, Sweeney Todd), with direction by Séimí Campbell (Songs for a New World, Come from Away).

Making up the cast are Jessica Cervi (The Commitments), Christopher Chung (Heathers), Hilda Fay (Float Like a Butterfly), Johan Munir (Broken Wings), David O'Reilly (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). The show's creator, Caroline Kay, an actor/singer-songwriter from Dublin, will perform the lead role for the workshop.

"After having to switch to virtual creative meetings and Zoom readings during the pandemic, I'm so excited to get this group of talented creatives into a Covid-safe space to develop the piece. Though this is a private workshop, for safety reasons, it is only the beginning of the journey for this show, which we hope to bring to audiences very soon."

Set in Dublin, this story explores several forms of loss, challenges the resilience of a family, and celebrates the healing-power of storytelling. After waking from a coma with no memory of life before her accident, a young woman must try to move on knowing little more than her name: Daisy. Her enduring passion for writing finds her escaping into the world of stories she creates in her notebook, but this coping mechanism still leaves Daisy feeling as though the key to moving forward is unlocking her past. She never considers that perhaps some of the memories she's so desperate to regain might be even more difficult to accept than her new life without them. What begins as a story of personal struggle soon becomes a family's shared experience of hardship, loss, and love.

Listen to a duet from Daisy called A Million Things, performed by Kay and Fra Fee (The Ferryman, Les Miserables), featured on Kay's 2nd original EP, tricks.