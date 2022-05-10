New English Ballet Theatre Announce Summer Festivals and Shows

After a performance hiatus of two years NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE is back!

The company, founded by its dynamic Artistic Director, Karen Pilkington-Miksa, is delighted to announce a series of summer festival and theatre performances during June and July.

NEBT's programme is designed to delight existing and new fans alike with some thrilling new work, some repertoire favourites and electrifying performances from a cast of world class dancers.

"We are so excited about the summer programme," says Karen Pilkington-Miksa. "With its breadth of dance and musical styles, our season promises to offer something for every taste and we are particularly proud of the opportunity to showcase the versatility and sheer talent of our dancers, choreographers and collaborators in a variety of fabulous settings and venues.



One of the season's highlights will be the Royal Opera House's Next Generation Festival at the Linbury Theatre on June 17th and 18th. NEBT has been invited to present Into the Spotlight, a programme of works celebrating female choreographers. It includes Domino by Ruth Brill, Rosamunde by Morgann Runacre-Temple, an extract from Jenna Lee's stylish ballet The Four Seasons, featuring Max Richter's dynamic re-composition of Vivaldi's masterpiece, as well as three new works by Daniela Cardim and Georgie Rose.



On July 10th the company will return for the third time to Cheltenham Music Festival where they will also present Into the Spotlight at the Everyman Theatre. July 13th and 14th see NEBT performing at The Grange Festival in Hampshire for the first time. In the spectacular surroundings of this colossal neo-classical mansion (only 7 miles from Winchester!) NEBT will present the full version of Jenna Lee's The Four Seasons as part of Dance@TheGrange 2022 programme and will feature Royal Ballet First Soloist and NEBT Patron Valentino Zucchetti.



The critically acclaimed NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE is one of Britain's most exciting ballet companies. Run by its founder and Artistic Director Karen Pilkington-Miksa (photo left by Patrick Baldwin), NEBT commissions new work from choreographers for dancers from the UK and beyond and promotes young talent in performance, choreography, music, and design.

Over the past 12 years NEBT has furthered the careers of over 100 dancers, many of whom have earned full-time positions with companies such as The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Company Wayne McGregor, Rambert, Scottish Ballet, Joffrey Ballet Chicago, Norwegian National Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Estonia National Ballet and Vienna Festival Ballet, among others.

"We are able to give dancers the kind of professional experience they need for a chance to be accepted into a major professional company," says Karen Pilkington-Miksa, "but we have grown from merely being a pathway into the dance industry to sustained career development for talented dancers through a dedicated apprenticeship programme that was launched in 2021. During that season we were able to offer apprentice contracts to seven recent graduates from English National Ballet School and Central School of Ballet and full contracts for our 2022 season based on their fantastic work last year. We are in the process of developing this practice as a model for the future whereby we can offer dancers longer contracts."