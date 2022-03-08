New Earth Theatre Announces Launch Of New Earth Academy 2022

New Earth Theatre announces today that they are launching their annual New Earth Academy programme. The only programme of its kind in the UK, New Earth Academy provides free, specialist training and opportunities for British East and South East Asians (BESEA) aged 18+ who are interested in developing their skills and engagement in theatre-making and performing arts. Between May and July this year, New Earth Theatre is providing academies in writing, performing, and technical theatre, offering both online and in-person courses. New Earth Academy is open for BESEA applicants across the UK with in-person academies taking place in Salford & Greater Manchester, Birmingham, London and for the first time, Leeds.

Initially a week-long acting summer school based in London, the Academy has grown over its 12 years to encompass a range of disciplines and locations. New Earth Academy plays a key role in addressing the underrepresentation of BESEA artists on stage, off stage and on screen by providing a safe and supportive environment to gain access to professional training, develop new skills, build creative networks and engage with industry professionals. Past students of the Academy include Jessica Henwick, Emma Lau, Mei Mac and Naomi Yang.

Applications for the writing courses open this week for British East and South East Asians* aged 18+. Applications will open in May for BESEAs who have an interest in the performing arts and/or technical theatre (they may already be working in the arts but have little to no formal training).

For full information about the academy including course dates, application dates and tutors, please visit the New Earth website: https://www.newearththeatre.org.uk/new-earth-academy

Kumiko Mendl, Artistic Director at New Earth Theatre said today, "It has been brilliant to see our Academy offer continuing to grow despite all the challenges of the past few years. I'm delighted to welcome Leeds Playhouse, Birmingham Hippodrome and the Central School of Speech and Drama as new lead partners alongside The Lowry in Salford. Each organisation will play host to in-person performance courses as well as support our other hybrid offers, bringing a total of seven academies spread across the country. These courses not only provide skills development and pathways into the industry, but creative connections and networks for BESEA artists which, as we emerge from the pandemic, feels more important than ever."

Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development at The Lowry said, "We are delighted to be continuing our support for the New Earth Academy programme in the North West and very excited to see the programme further extend across the country; offering more opportunities for East and South East Asian artists and creatives to develop their skills. After 2 years of Academy activity in the North West, it's fantastic to now see New Earth alumni working in the industry, and making and presenting work across live and digital platforms."

Broderick Chow, Director of Learning, Teaching and Inclusion of Central School of Speech and Drama said, "New Earth Academy is a hugely important initiative for emerging BESEA theatre artists. Representation is about equality of opportunity but it is also about so much more - it is about being able to bring our whole selves to our performances, to tell our stories, and to harness our voices as individuals and as a community. NEA helps develop the creative tools to pursue a career or further training in theatre and performance, and I am delighted that Central will be hosting it this year."

Chris Sudworth, Director of Artistic Programme, Birmingham Hippodrome; "After several years as an informal partner of New Earth Academy, Birmingham Hippodrome is delighted to become Lead Partner for the Midlands, deepening our relationship with New Earth and working with them to increase opportunities and support the development of East and South East Asian artists in our region."

Amy Leach, Associate Director of Leeds Playhouse said, "We are delighted to be collaborating with New Earth to host one of their brilliant academies to support the development of early career British East and South East Asian actors. We're looking forward to welcoming new artists into the building from across Yorkshire, and we know it will be an invigorating, exciting and rewarding week of workshops and creativity."

New Earth Academy is run in partnership with The Lowry, Birmingham Hippodrome, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Leeds Playhouse with support from HOME, Manchester International Festival, Z-arts, Royal Exchange Theatre, Horizons Collective, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire of Acting and Arts Council England.