New Company Sage & Jester Launch New Immersive Production STOREHOUSE

Sage & Jester, a new arts production company, has announced the world premiere of STOREHOUSE, an ambitious production that will challenge your sense of truth and trust. Opening on Wednesday 4th June at Deptford Storehouse in London, STOREHOUSE promises to be one of the UK's most artistically daring and large-scale immersive theatre shows.

STOREHOUSE invites audiences to step into a world where humanity's stories have been carefully archived since 1983, the dawn of the internet. As audiences navigate this rich and awe-inspiring underworld, they'll confront the powers that shape everyday narratives, questioning their own role and behaviours within society.

This revolutionary production, set across a space equivalent to two football fields, thrusts audiences into a battle between the defenders of Truth and the keepers of Order. As the STOREHOUSE crumbles and secrets unfold, the true cost of controlling the narrative will be revealed, urging audiences to examine their vulnerability in the face of power. Fusing art, technology, and cutting-edge storytelling, this immersive theatre show will have audiences question how they can protect themselves—and others—from being manipulated by powerful forces within this digital information ecosystem.

Led by Founder and Concept Creator Liana Patarkatsishvili, Creative Director Sophie Larsmon and Lead Producer Rosalyn Newbery, STOREHOUSE brings together an award-winning team of writers, designers, and artists. The creative team includes Story Producer Donnacadh O'Brian (Operation Mincemeat, Southwark Playhouse/Riverside Studios) and co-writers Tristan Bernays (Boudica, The Globe), Sonali Bhattacharyya (King Troll, New Diorama), Kathryn Bond (IT’S TRUE, IT’S TRUE, IT’S TRUE, Barbican Theatre), Katie Lyons (Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Caryn Mandabach Productions), Caro Murphy (Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser) and Rhik Samadder (The Indian Boy, The Globe). Production design is by Alice Helps (Lost Origin, Almeida Theatre and Factory 42), with costume design by Julie Belinda Landau (Wishmas, Secret Cinema), lighting design by BEN DONOGHUE (Ezra Collective, Wembley Stadium, UK Tour) and sound design by James Bulley (Distortions in Spacetime, Museum of Science and Industry).

The show takes place in Deptford Storehouse, over a 9,000 square metre space, which was once used as the paper store for Rupert Murdoch’s News International group, now known as News UK. The vast set is derived in large part from raw, organic and bio materials, ensuring an eco-conscious experience.

Sage & Jester was founded by Liana Patarkatsishvili, a Georgian-born media executive and cultural innovator with extensive experience in the television and arts sectors. She envisions STOREHOUSE as a catalyst for critical thinking about information consumption and its impact on society. Patarkatsishvili comments, “My whole life has been inextricably linked with the media and information ecosystem. I have witnessed firsthand the systemic impact of manipulated information on a personal, national and international level. With this awareness comes the need to share that insight and take steps to affect change.”

Grounding Sage & Jester’s creative work in research has been key. Creative Researcher Aoife van Linden Tol comments, Our work at Sage & Jester is informed by extensive and rigorous research ensuring that we have an in-depth understanding of the issues in information ecosystems. We have conducted years of desk research as well as original data collection allowing us to gather important insights about how susceptible our audiences are to misinformation and how it affects beliefs, behaviour and decision making, particularly around the major issues of our time. We then weave this knowledge into the creative process, providing checks and balances to ensure we are encouraging behavioural change that aligns with our mission.

STOREHOUSE promises an extraordinary experience that pushes the boundaries of theatre and invites reflection on the world we inhabit. By fostering critical thinking, Sage & Jester aims to build individual and collective resilience in the face of misinformation.

Comments