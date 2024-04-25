New CEO and Director of Programming Steve Marmion Reveals His Season at Watford Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watford Palace Theatre has announced its new vision, ambition, and season of work for Watford's 115-year-old venue. Complete with a full front of house makeover promising “the best cuppa tea in town” with a BYO food offer, plus brand-new opportunities for young people and communities to get involved.

New CEO & Director of Programming Steve Marmion said: “I'm thrilled to be unveiling this programme of work and activities for this important and brilliant theatre. Going right back to our Music Hall roots we have something for everyone across a packed season of the very best in theatre, music, drag, comedy, and cabaret. The Watford Palace Young Company has been re-imagined mirroring what we have on our stage through regular groups and masterclasses covering everything from stand-up to singing, drag and dance! We are also delighted to be re-launching our front of house facilities with fast Wi-Fi, charging points and comfy chairs – you can even bring a packed lunch – just let us do the drinks!”

SITTING IN LIMBO

World Premiere

The theatre will be marking Windrush day, and the scandal around the British government's treatment of those involved, with a brand-new stage adaptation of hit BBC film Sitting in Limbo, produced by Viva Theatre and Watford Palace Theatre

The story follows Anthony Bryan, who, after 50 years in the UK, is wrongfully detained by the Home Office and threatened with deportation.

The 2020 BBC film won the BAFTA for Best Single Drama. It was written by Bryan's half-brother, novelist Stephen S. Thompson and has been adapted for the stage by Shenagh Cameron.

Running from 19 - 22 June 2024 at Watford Palace Theatre.

TWO OF US

World Premiere, with a transfer to HOME, Manchester, and National Tour in 2025

A co-production between Watford Palace Theatre and Northern Players Theatre Company and starring Barry Sloane (Jerusalem; Capt. Price in Call of Duty) and Richard Short (Jerusalem; Grease) the story takes place six years after the bitter break-up of The Beatles.

Paul pays a visit to John's apartment in New York City. Unannounced. It would be the final time they ever met. Two of Us is what may have happened that day and is the story of two working class boys who loved each other.

Two Of Us was a major motion picture (Paramount) written by Mark Stanfield and directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The play has been written by Stanfield, Short & Sloane with Scot Williams directing the production. It will also be touring to HOME in Manchester.

Running 13 – 21 September 2024 at Watford Palace Theatre - followed by a national tour in 2025.

FIGHT NIGHT

UK Premiere of the new version of this show, following a USA Tour (during the election season: Charleston, Blacksburg, Boston, Ann Arbor, Durham, Minneapolis)

Coinciding with the (very likely) election activities of the Autumn this local powerhouse has managed to tempt international theatre masters Ontroerend Goed to perform their UK premiere of Fight Night, a show in which the audience all have keypads and democracy runs riot as the actors are voted off the stage.

“Without even a single political reference, Ontroerend Goed's Fight Night makes a precarious analysis of the consensus politics our democratic system has fallen into. That's impressive.” - Evelyne Coussens, De Morgen

Running 24 – 26 October 2024 at Watford Palace Theatre.

ALADDIN

A new pantomime written by Steve Marmion and directed by James Williams. Join us for a magic carpet ride like no other, as Aladdin takes to the skies of Watford. Evil baddie Abanazar – check! Glamorous Princess – check! Magical and funky genie – check! And, of course, all the classics you expect from one of the longest running pantos on the planet – big songs, great gags, and Dame Widow Twanky herself. Consider all your Christmas wishes granted!

Christmas means Aladdin is landing his magic carpet at the Palace. This year will see the show re-invigorated as the theatre combines it's 100-years of panto producing history with Steve's huge experience of the style - having helmed iconic productions at the Lyric Hammersmith, Oxford Playhouse and Hall for Cornwall.

Running 30 November – 31 December 2024 at Watford Palace Theatre.

BITCH BOXER

Produced by Watford Palace Theatre, written by Charlie Josephine (Cowbois (RSC)), directed by Prime Isaac and designed by Hazel Low.

“Women can't box? You watch.”

The 2012 London Olympics is the first-time women are allowed to compete and Chloe Jackson is going to absolutely smash it, but sometimes life smashes back.

Channelling her aggression, fears, and determination into the disciplined world of boxing, will Chloe defeat all in, and outside of the ring?

A show about love, about family, about destroying society's expectations, and about rebuilding them…See you in the ring.

Charlie Josephine's (Cowbois at the RSC and I Joan at The Globe) debut play receives its first major production in 10 years – at the theatre where they grew up. As a former member of the Palace's youth theatre, they began their working relationship with new CEO Steve Marmion on a young people's show at the theatre in 2005.

Running 28 February – 10 March 2025 at Watford Palace Theatre followed by a National Tour in 2025.

WHIPPED UP!

Produced by Watford Palace Theatre and written and conceived by Jill Rogati, Whipped Up! is an interactive performance for the trickiest of audience members – babies!

It follows an eager-to-please 50s-style diner server on their first day on the job – where the baby is the customer, and caregivers are along for the ride. As the server waits on their "demanding" clientele (imagine babies doing what babies do best – creating adorable chaos!), the server grows increasingly frazzled – and more and more entertaining! Stimulating for tiny audience members, and hilarious for parents/adults.

Watford Palace Theatre will be taking the show out on the road and touring the region in 2025.