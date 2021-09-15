New Anonymous Theatre Company Whatsitsface Launches This Month

Anonymous theatre company whatsitsface is to launch with their debut show at Camden People's Theatre this September as part of Sprint Festival. Providing an anonymous platform for writers to explore controversial topics, the new theatre company are committed to bold new writing, challenging social issues and exploring human rights whilst also offering anonymity for their writers who might otherwise not feel able to present such exposing work onstage. whatsitsface will collaborate with emerging writers to help them in exploring issues ranging from the deeply personal through to the bitingly political to protect both their personal and professional identity whilst under the cover of anonymity.

Their debut show Boy Who Cried Woof, which draws on personal experiences, is a daring and dishonest one-person-show about the treacherous and uncertain road to liberation. Interweaving highly physical and lyrical storytelling with dark humour, Boy Who Cried Woof explores the clandestine world of sex addition and tackling the complexities of coping mechanisms.

Jeremy doesn't know he has an addiction. The search for the perfect guy backfires and sends his world into a downwards spiral. Is sexual liberation a double-edged sword? Youth is a currency and Jeremy feels like he's getting poorer, so on his 25th birthday, he overhauls his life. But old habits die hard and the same patterns play out, leaving Jeremy desperately clinging onto his newly created, seemingly perfect life.

A spokesperson from Whatsitsface said "we're absolutely thrilled about this new company, we can't wait to craft out this new space for voices that otherwise wouldn't be heard, like Boy Who Cried Woof, as well as many more to come. We're moved to tears during the rehearsal process because topics explored by this show is something many can relate deep down but will never speak about it, and we're so excited to share it."

whatsitsface use dance and theatre to tell captivating stories and humanise complex social issues. whatsitsface are passionate about human rights and influencing positive social change as well as amplifying underrepresented voices. whatsitsface are committed to being curious and experimenting with bold and innovative approaches to bring new ideas to life.

Learn more at www.cptheatre.co.uk/.