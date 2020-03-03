National Theatre Hit Returns To Birmingham Hippodrome With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Back by popular demand, the Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will return to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 20 - Saturday 24 October 2020. Tickets will go on sale this spring with an exclusive booking period for Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members.

Curious Incident has been seen by more than five million people worldwide, including two UK tours, two West End runs, a Broadway transfer, tours to the Netherlands, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Australia and 30 cities across the USA.

Curious Incident is the winner of seven Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. Following its New York premiere in September 2014, it became the longest-running play on Broadway in over a decade, winning five Tony Awards including Best Play, six Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play, five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Play and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off Broadway Play.

Curious Incident is adapted by Simon Stephens (Carmen Disruption, Sea Wall) from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, Angels in America, Company).



The play tells the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, who is fifteen years old. He stands besides Mrs Shears' dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

The production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Paule Constable, and video design by Finn Ross. Movement is by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph. The Associate Director is Anna Marsland. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

This tour of Curious Incident is presented by The National Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and was the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including prizes in the US, Japan, Holland and Italy, as well as the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award in the UK in 2004. The novel has been translated into 44 languages and sold more than 5.5 million copies world-wide. His other novels include A Spot of Bother and 2019's The Porpoise.

National Theatre UK Touring is supported by The Thompson Family Charitable Trust, The Royal National Theatre Foundation, and Jacqueline and Richard Worswick.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will come to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 20 - Saturday 24 October 2020. Tickets will go on sale this spring with an exclusive booking period for Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members. Visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge) for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You