Nathaniel Hall Returns To The London Stage With Award Winning Autobiographical Play FIRST TIME

Can you remember your first time? Nathaniel most certainly does... and he can't seem to forget it. To be fair, he has had it playing on repeat for 15 years. But now the party is over, the balloons have all burst and he's left living his best queer life: brunching on pills, watching daytime TV, and procrastinating on Google...

Exploring the ups and downs of life with HIV, First Time is the 'hilarious and heartbreaking' autobiographical solo show of acclaimed actor, writer, and HIV activist Nathaniel Hall, documenting his personal experience growing up gay and HIV+ in a straight and HIV- world. Diagnosed as HIV+ two weeks before his 17th birthday and after his first ever sexual experience, Nathaniel kept this a secret from his family for nearly 15 years. In 2017 aged 31, he had a breakdown, came out to his family as HIV+, and created his gut wrenchingly honest and equally hilarious play with the award-winning Dibby Theatre.

Since its World Premiere on World AIDS Day in 2017, First Time has toured across the UK extensively to audience and critical acclaim, winning multiple awards along the way. Nathaniel's activism in HIV continues long after the curtain comes down through his community-led creative outreach project In Equal Parts which has engaged over 60k people. His story has been seen by millions in print and broadcast, most recently on Good Morning Britain on World AIDS Day, December 2021.

Nathaniel is also one of the undoubted breakout stars of It's A Sin, Russell T Davies' 2021 Channel 4 and HBO hit series about HIV which has enjoyed global success. Playing Donald Basset, Nathaniel was notable as the only openly HIV+ member of the show's cast.

Nathaniel is delighted to be returning to London with First Time where it will make its debut at The Pleasance Theatre from February 9th - 13th following its previous run at London's Vault Festival in 2020, where it played to packed houses and rave reviews. First Time's London dates also coincide with National HIV Testing Week 2022 (February 7th - 13th) when Nathaniel, Dibby Theatre and The Pleasance are all proud to be working together in partnership with Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV and sexual health charity, to support this run.

Richard Angell Campaigns Director at Terrence Higgins Trust says:

"Having seen Nathaniel's Hall's First Time in a pre-It's A Sin world, I have experienced first-hand the love, laughter and floods of tears involved. The opportunity for Terrence Higgins Trust to partner with Nathaniel in a post-It's A Sin world is so exciting as we know his message and unique story will reach so many more people and change hearts and minds whilst remaining thoroughly entertaining. Buy tickets and avoid disappointment - but we warned, tissues are required."

Described as a 'rollercoaster of emotions', First Time is a funny and fearless celebration of life and humanity that smashes through the stigma and shame of HIV. Nathaniel and Dibby Theatre are immensely proud of the show and its associated creative outreach projects that continue to educate, destigmatise and empower people to live boldly and with pride.

On creating First Time, Nathaniel Hall says:

"I lived in secrecy about my HIV diagnosis for 15 years, but this only helped to feed the narrative that HIV is something to be ashamed of. Marking a very public coming out as HIV+, First Time has taken me on a journey to places I never expected. I'm humbled by the public reaction to my story and feel honoured to be inspiring others to smash through HIV stigma and shame.

"HIV has changed, but public knowledge lags behind. Working closely with our charity partners, myself and the Dibby team are determined to end HIV stigma and shame for good, as well as contribute to the goal of ending all new transmissions of the virus by 2030."

First Time is directed by Chris Hoyle and designed by Irene Jade. First Time is supported by Arts Council England and was originally commissioned by Waterside Arts. First Time is published by Nick Hern Books and is available in paperback: www.nathanieljhall.co.uk/shop