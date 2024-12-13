Nadiya Bychkova And The Overtones to Launch JUKEBOX IDOLS Tour For 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova and the multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group The Overtones will star together in a brand new show for 2025 called Jukebox Idols.

From the producers of the West End smash hit Rip It Up 60s, Jukebox Idols will feature non-stop hits from the jukebox idols of the past and present, brought to life with show-stopping dance routines.

Nadiya and The Overtones will be joined throughout the tour by a stellar supporting cast of dancers as they swing, bop, jive and rock 'n' roll their way through a kaleidoscopic array of pop music's greatest moments, featuring classic hits from the likes of Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Bee Gees, The Backstreet Boys, Take That and Bruno Mars, amongst many others.

The 31-date nationwide tour will start in High Wycombe on 4th June and end in Aylesbury on 9th July, and includes dates along the way in London (10th June), Glasgow (19th June) and Cardiff (8th July).

Looking ahead to the tour, Nadiya said, "This is going to be amazing! I am so excited to be touring Jukebox Idols next summer with The Overtones. They are the best vocal harmony group in the UK and it's going to be wonderful sharing the stage with them. The entire cast is at the top of their game so the show is going to be a perfect fusion of song and dance. We can't wait for you to see it."

The Overtones added, "The Jukebox Idols tour is truly something special, and we're thrilled to be part of it! This feel-good music and dance spectacular blends the best of two worlds, delivering a fresh, high-energy spin on timeless entertainment that's perfect for everyone. Sharing the stage every night with the incredible five-time world champion, Nadiya, alongside some of the UK's most exceptional dancers is, to excuse the pun, 'strictly' an honour. This isn't just a show - it's an electrifying experience that takes entertainment to the next level.

"We're bringing our all to this, and we know our fans are going to love every second of it. So, get ready for an unforgettable night - we can't wait to see you there!"

The full list of tour dates for Jukebox Idols starring Nadiya Bychkova and The Overtones is as follows:

June

04 High Wycombe Swan Theatre

05 Crewe Lyceum Theatre

06 Malvern Malvern Theatres

07 Eastbourne Congress Theatre

09 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

10 London The Adelphi

11 Bath The Forum

12 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

13 Scunthorpe Baths Hall

14 Halifax Victoria Theatre

15 Bridlington Spa

16 Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

18 Perth Concert Hall

19 Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

20 Buxton Opera House

21 Manchester The Bridgewater Hall

22 Northampton Royal & Derngate Theatre

24 St Albans The Alban Arena

25 Fareham Fareham Live

26 Warwick Arts Centre

27 York Barbican

28 Leicester De Montfort Hall

29 Birmingham The Alexandra

July

01 Guildford G Live

02 Bromley Churchill Theatre

03 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

04 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

05 Basingstoke The Anvil

06 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

08 Cardiff New Theatre

09 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

