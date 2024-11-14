NORTH BY NORTHWEST Comes To Alexandra Palace Theatre In June 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wise Children Artistic Director Emma Rice's brand-new adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest will be visiting Alexandra Palace Theatre as part of its UK tour in 2025.

Co-produced by Alexandra Palace Theatre alongside Wise Children, York Theatre Royal, HOME Manchester and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, North by Northwest will play its only London dates of the tour on 11 - 22 June 2025 at Alexandra Palace Theatre. It is adapted and directed by Rice.

The production will open at York Theatre Royal where it will run from 18 March - 5 April with a press night on 26 March, before visiting Manchester, Liverpool, Bath and Cheltenham.

It would be strange, would it not, if, in a city of seven million people, one man were never mistaken for another...

But that is exactly what happens to Roger Thornhill, reluctant hero of North by Northwest, when a mistimed phone call to his mother lands him smack bang in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy. Now he's on the run, dodging spies, airplanes and a femme fatale who might not be all she seems.

Emma Rice takes on film legend Alfred Hitchcock in this riotously funny reworking that turns the original thriller on its head. With just six shape-shifting performers, a fabulous ‘50s soundtrack and a LOT of hats, this dazzling production plays with the heart, mind and soul. Join us for a night of glamour, romance, jeopardy and a liberal sprinkling of tender truths.

North by Northwest is a 1959 film, produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason.

Emma Rice is the Artistic Director of Wise Children and is an internationally respected theatre-maker and director. For Wise Children she has adapted and directed The Buddha of Suburbia, Blue Beard, The Little Matchgirl and Happier Tales, Wuthering Heights, Bagdad Cafe, Angela Carter's Wise Children, Enid Blyton's Malory Towers and Romantics Anonymous. As Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe: Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Little Matchgirl (and Other Happier Tales). Rice worked for Kneehigh as an actor, director and Artistic Director, creating critically acclaimed productions including: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, The Wild Bride, The Red Shoes, Cymbeline (in association with RSC), A Matter of Life and Death (in association with National Theatre), Brief Encounter (in association with David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers Productions), Don John (in association with the RSC and Bristol Old Vic), Wah! Wah! Girls (in association with Sadler's Wells and Theatre Royal Stratford East for World Stages), and Steptoe and Son. She received the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre award at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

The Alexandra Palace Theatre reopened in 2018 following 80 years of closure, as part of the major restoration of the Palace's East Wing. ‘London's oldest new theatre' now has a year-round programme featuring Theatre productions, comedy, live music and Creative Learning activities. For more information visit www.alexandrapalace.com/theatre/

