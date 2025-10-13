 tracker
NO SUCH THING AS WOLVES Launch Production at Birmingham Hippodrome

The new musical will play at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
NO SUCH THING AS WOLVES Launch Production at Birmingham Hippodrome Image
Today (Mon 13 Oct) cast and creatives from No Such Thing as Wolves headed to Birmingham Botanical Gardens to launch the brand-new musical adventure ahead of opening at Birmingham Hippodrome this December.

Members of the cast and creative team, including two of the writers behind Horrible Histories, Gerard Foster (Book and Lyrics), and Richie Webb (Music and Lyrics) came together for a tree-mendous party at Birmingham Botanical Gardens in celebration of the show's launch.

No Such Thing as Wolves follows the story of Hettie Hedgehog, who is ready to hibernate – until her new friend, Sydney Squirrel, convinces her to throw a party instead. But when two mysterious guests arrive with great big ears and pointy teeth, things get paws-itively wild.

Casting includes West-Midlands based Faye Campbell (Hettie Hedgehog), Beth Gourlay (Sydney Squirrel) and Elinor Peregrin (Wiffy) alongside Matthew Rutherford (Harry Hedgehog) and Oliver Sidney (Woofy).

The family-friendly musical is for everyone aged three and over and packed full of catchy songs, hilarious moments and a den full of endearing woodland characters.

No Such Thing as Wolves is the second show in Birmingham Hippodrome's My First Musical series, following last year's 5-star hit The Jingleclaw.

The new musical will play at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026. The production is suitable for children age 3+, with babes in arms welcome. More information and tickets are available from www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.



