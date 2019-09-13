N.J. Crisp's DANGEROUS OBSESSION Comes to the Belgrade

Following their critically acclaimed UK tour and West End run of Anthony Horowitz's Mindgame, Angela Browne Ltd return to Coventry this autumn with another compulsive psychological thriller.

First staged in 1987, N. J. Crisp's Dangerous Obsession sets its scene on a sunny afternoon in the home counties, where Sally Driscoll is watering plants in the conservatory of her luxurious home. It's a peaceful scene until John Barrett suddenly appears - and he's not selling double glazing!

Dangerously obsessed, Barrett slowly strips away the conflicting secrets of Sally's apparently perfect life with her husband, Mark. What exactly happened in Torquay? And will Sally and Mark ever feel safe in their home again? Answers will be revealed in this edge-of-your-seat production, written by a master of the thriller genre.

Best known for his extensive TV credits, N. J. Crisp was a prolific television writer, dramatist and novelists who penned scripts for numerous popular series, including Compact, R3, Dixon of Dock Green, Dr Finlay's Casebook, Colditz and Secret Army. Together with Gerard Glaister, he co-created both the 1968 police procedural The Expert and 1972 boardroom drama The Brothers. In 1999, his play Dangerous Obsession was adapted into a film called Darkness Falls, starring Ray Winston, Tim Dutton and Sherilyn Fenn.

Presented in association with Tabs Productions, Angela Browne Ltd's new staging of the play is directed by Karen Henson, whose recent theatre credits include the national tour of The Nightmare Room and A Touch of Danger for Nottingham Theatre Royal's Thriller Season.

The show stars Birmingham-born Michael Sherwin (Mindgame; Saved, ITV; Sex, Lies and Online Dating, Channel 5), alongside Mark Huckett (Time and the Conways, Ticking Clock Productions; Wild Girl, Wild Boy, Pop Up Theatre) and Angie Smith Mindgame; The Nightmar Room) as Mark and Sally Driscoll.

Dangerous Obsession shows at the Belgrade Theatre from Thursday 10 until Saturday 12 October. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for two or more participating shows together to claim 20% off tickets.





