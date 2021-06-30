NEWSREVUE Returns To London From 15th July

In March 2020, for the first time in its 40-year run, NewsRevue was forced to close. The team innovated and went online with the NewsRevue Podcast. NewsRevue will return to the stage where it belongs, not a moment too soon to give its inimitable commentary on these extraordinary times.

This current affairs parody song and sketch show is acknowledged as a "rite of passage for all comedy newcomers" (Chortle). Alumni include The League of Gentlemen, Sarah Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. The cast members, described as having "herculean levels of talent" (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director receive 5-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival every year.

Masochistically popular amongst politicians, you may see an MP in the audience! A fast-moving mix of sketches and songs, NewsRevue propels you through the world's news and current events at breakneck pace - all-kicking, idol-burning comedy, with brand new content injected into the show weekly by a crack team of writers and cast alike.

Emma Taylor, Artistic Director of the Canal Café Theatre and producer of NewsRevue says:

"Such a catch-22. NewsRevue was locked out of its home for the first time in its world record-breaking 40 year history and not able to comment live on the most groundbreaking news of our times. Like so many others we pivoted and created a podcast! But nothing beats the live shows and we're bursting at the seams to explode back onto the stage and 'revue' the news as only we can."

Box Office: www.canalcafetheatre.com/whats-on/newsrevue

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £15 - £20