NEWSREVUE Comes To Canal Cafe Theatre

The Guinness World Record- breaking, longest- running, live comedy show on the planet, continues to delight and provide a welcome outlet to audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks throughout the year.

Performances run from Thursday 11th April until Sunday 19th May.

Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck pace. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike. In this up-coming run you can expect content such as: An opener of Lady Gaga songs, One Pound More and Keir Starmer performing some Slam Woke-try.

Alumni include: The League of Gentlemen, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. The quadruple threat performers i.e: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival every year.

Current Team

Performers: Jay Dodd, Steph Darcey, Tia Hyson & Zach Morley

Director: Lucie Neale

Musical Director: Harry Gascoigne