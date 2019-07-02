NANNA'S BOLOGNESE Begins Performances This August

Nina is a young genius and her nanna is her number one supporter. Together they share a love of books, learning, stories and food! When opportunity to study comes knocking Nanna encourages her to take it even though it would mean that Nina would have to live far away from home. However, Nina has a trick up her sleeve - she is a genius inventor after all!

She manages to have her cake and eat it through means of a portal she's built, which allows her to visit home every evening and share all her adventures with Nanna, before returning to her studies. But one day Nina gets shocking news from home which changes everything. The truth comes crashing down and Nina has a decision to make. "I think this piece is so captivating and so important right now!"

"Just wow!! Wrapped up with a beautiful, poignant, moving story! Goose pimples!"

"I forgot where I was, I needed tissues! Incredible."

Audience and Theatre industry feedback for Immigration Crisis: The Musical by Prickly Pear Productions

'Nanna's Bolognese' is an original 4-hander which alternates between reality and fantasy, childhood and adulthood. The piece makes use of clowning, physical theatre, live musical accompaniment, shadow puppetry and text-based performance. The story centres on migration and some of the struggles and doubts immigrants are faced with.

It explores difficult emotional truths like guilt, loneliness and shame and also touches upon the silent stigma against people who decide to return home. Some people are quick to pity and assume an individual must have 'failed' or 'given up' for them to have returned home. Lastly, it deals with issues which are international and timeless and poses universal questions such as 'what is success?'





