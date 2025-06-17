Musical Theatre Newcomers Join Ariana Grande Tribute Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sad Girl Productions will host 'The Eternal Sunshine Cabaret' an Ariana Grande Cabaret Tribute at Phoenix Arts Club on 6th July. A one-night-only celebration of Ariana's latest era, reimagined through powerhouse musical theatre voices!

After a sold-out success with their Chappell Roan-themed cabaret, Sad Girl Productions is back with another unforgettable night of pop perfection - this time paying tribute to the one and only Ariana Grande and her critically acclaimed new album, Eternal Sunshine.

Join us for an evening of heart, high notes, and harmonies as a stellar lineup of rising stars and seasoned musical theatre vocalists reimagine Ariana's newest tracks with their own theatrical flair.

Whether you're still stuck on "we can't be friends" or vibing to "the boy is mine", this cabaret is your chance to experience Eternal Sunshine like never before - live, emotional, and reinterpreted by some of the most exciting musical theatre voices on the scene.

Featuring performers from The Book of Mormon, Les Miserables, Flat Earth: The Musical and more!

Comments