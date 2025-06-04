Music For Miniatures Returns to the Bowl This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of their previous two performances at the venue, Music for Miniatures is returning to the Town Gardens Bowl this Sunday, 8th June, as part of the Old Town Arts Festival's Fringe Week, with their brand-new show – Under The Sea.

Dive into a magical underwater adventure at Old Town's iconic outdoor venue, where there's space for the little ones to explore and enjoy the live music in a relaxed atmosphere. Music for Miniatures is the perfect joyful introduction to live music for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups to enjoy together this summer.

Featuring clarinet, oboe, and the piano, the performance will bring the sea to life with music all about big fish, little fish, rolling waves, bobbing boats, jolly sailors, tasty ice cream and classic fish and chips, and is guaranteed to have everyone splashing along.

The performance begins at 11am on Sunday 8th June 2025, with gates open from 10am to buy tickets, drinks and snacks for the whole family on site. Tickets are available to purchase online, with adult tickets priced at £5.00 and children just £4.00 for the experience.

