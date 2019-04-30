Music Fans Invited To Biggest Party Of The Year With Magic Of Motown

Music fans are being invited to the biggest party of the year when the unstoppable Magic of Motown steams into town.

Seen by over a million people around the world, and recently performed at the Royal Variety Performance, the this explosive concert experience features 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more is sensationally recreated by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

This breathtaking concert spectacular promises to take the Parr Hall audience on a musical journey through all the favourites, including Ain't No Mountain High Enough, I Heard it Through the Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing in the Street, My Girl and All Night Long.

Tickets for the show, on Saturday 2 November, are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You