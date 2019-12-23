Motorbike Stunt Rider From Pantomime at The Marlowe Hospitalized

A motorbike stunt rider involved in an incident during The Marlowe pantomime is now out of hospital, describing it as "just one of those things that can happen."

Druicey (Dru) Madorf was taking part in the Globe of Speed scene during Saturday's matinee of Mother Goose, when the incident happened. The show was immediately stopped and theatre first-aiders attended, along with pantomime star - and real-life medic - Dr Ranj.

Paramedics were called, and Dru was taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, along with her father and fellow stunt performer, Johnny. He was soon released and Dru spent 24 hours there.

She said: "I'm feeling so much better already and can't wait to get back on my bike. I've been riding motorbikes since I was seven, so I'm used to occasionally coming off.

"My only real injuries are some bruises and a chipped fingernail! Thank goodness Dr Ranj was right there to help me! I'll be back in the Globe very soon."

Mother Goose is co-produced by the Canterbury theatre and Evolution Productions. In a joint statement, they said: "The Globe of Speed - a large, metal cage which three motorcyclists ride around - is one of the most exciting and spectacular things that we have presented at The Marlowe. Not surprisingly, it's been receiving a wonderful reaction from the audiences of Mother Goose. Dru, Johnny and Thiago [Marques Ribeiro] are some of the best stunt riders in the world and we're honoured to have them in our cast.

"But even trained professionals can have accidents. The most important thing is that Dru has no significant injuries and is raring to get back on her bike! We're so grateful to the local paramedics who came out, and of course, to our very own Dr Ranj, who supported and attended Dru even though he was wearing a glittery pantomime costume. Our thanks also go to the team at the William Harvey."

Everyone watching the show has been offered tickets to another performance of Mother Goose, which runs until Sunday 12 January.





