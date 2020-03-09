Morley's Chicken Sponsors Theatre Tickets For Young People To See CHICKEN BURGER N CHIPS

South London's favourite fried chicken franchise, Morley's Chicken, is lending its support to South London actor and playwright Corey Bovell's new edgy and moving one-man play Chicken Burger n Chips. The production, which has sold out in advance, plays the Brockley Jack Studio Theatre from Tuesday 10 until Saturday 14 March - a venue just a stone's throw away from the streets, estates and takeaways of South East London at the heart of Corey's drama.

Morley's Chicken, which has more than 40 shops across South London, will be funding an allocation of theatre tickets for young people who might not otherwise be able to see the production. The company will also provide numerous branded props for the show, which features Morley's heavily as a location within the Lewisham-based storyline.

Shan Selvendran, Managing Director of Morley's Chicken, said: "Morley's is excited to support Chicken Burger n Chips. Like Corey, Morley's was born in South London. We are a proud part of the community that calls us its own. As the play shows, fried chicken is important to many South Londoners. Some things are more important than fried chicken. Too many in our community have been affected by knife crime. We are keen to support causes that address this issue. Our involvement with the #knifefree campaign started after a stabbing outside one of our stores which resulted in a tragic death, in November 2018. "Chicken-shop culture" has been discussed in a lot of badly informed and prejudiced media comment, which depicts all young chicken shop customers as gang members. Chicken Burger n Chips pays homage to the real South London and our community, while confronting the way knife crime has stopped people reaching their potential."

Maeve O'Neill from Rua Arts, producer of Chicken Burger n Chips, said: "We are delighted that Morley's Chicken have shown real interest and engaged with this production. We're grateful for their generous support, which, alongside support from After Hours Restaurant, enables 40 young people from the local community to see the play. Morley's Chicken shops are part of South London's culture and feature as an integral location within this story. To have the support of local businesses is fantastic and helps ensure that this story reaches and resonates with the very community in which it is set."

For more information about the play, visit: www.brockleyjack.co.uk.

Chicken Burger n Chips is written and performed by Corey Bovell and directed by Kwame Asiedu, with design by Sandra Falase, art design by Fabienne Ayton, lighting design by Pablo Fernandez, sound design by Xana, movement direction by Kara-Dee Rai and stage management by Frederick Zennor. It is produced by Oisel Productions & Rua Arts. The project is supported by Arts Council England, Oisel Productions, Rua Arts, The Bruntwood Prize for Playwrighting, Morley's Chicken and AfterHours.





