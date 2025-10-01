More New Shows Come To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre For 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stephen Joseph Theatre has announced its first production for next year, alongside four new visiting shows. The Scarborough theatre will kick off its 2026 programme of in-house productions with a hilarious fast-paced musical whodunit. Murder for Two (28 March to 18 April) is a madcap murder mystery with a twist. Two actors play 13 characters… and the piano. They put the laughter into manslaughter!

When famous novelist Arthur Whitney is found dead at his birthday party, it's time to call in the detectives. The only problem is, they're out of town. Enter Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a neighbourhood cop who dreams of climbing the ranks. With the clock ticking, it's up to Marcus to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime before the real detective arrives.

This award-winning Broadway show is gloriously silly, devilishly clever and fantastically funny. Book and music are by Joe Kinosian, and book and lyrics by

Kellen Blair. The directed is Caroline Leslie.

The SJT's new visiting shows are:

The Em Show: Tales from a Little Laughing Lesbian (13 February): Step out of your boring night in and into a night of unstoppable laughter! Tales from a Little Laughing Lesbian is an electrifying one-woman show packed with stand-up, improv, and clowning, all delivered with Em Stroud's signature energy and joy. From therapy to parenting, marriage to motorbikes, no topic is off-limits in this hilarious journey of self-discovery. Uplifting, bold, and wildly funny, this is a show for everyone (yes, even non-lesbians!). Are you ready to laugh, reflect, and maybe even see yourself in a whole new way?

Martin Carthy and Eliza Carthy (21 February): Martin and his daughter Eliza are true national treasures. At 84, Martin recently became the oldest artist ever to be nominated for a coveted Mercury Music Prize. He's a legendary ballad singer and guitarist who has influenced generations of artists, including Bob Dylan and Paul Simon. She has been nominated twice for the Mercury Music Prize and is a multiple award-winner at the BBC Radio Two Folk awards. Together, they'll perform an eclectic range of songs and tunes from their vast family repertoire, drawing from the traditional canon as well as selections from a more contemporary songbook. In this duo format, each artist showcases their unique individual musical talents, as well as highlighting their symbiotic bond, with instinctive and sensitive arrangements and accompaniment for each other.

Night & Day: Sam Jewison sings Cole Porter (7 March): Appearing fresh from New York's Lincoln Center, the singer and pianist casts his acclaimed interpretation over evergreen songs that have come to define the Great American Songbook. I've Got You Under My Skin, Night and Day, I Concentrate on You and Just One of Those Things feature alongside other reimagined highlights from Porter's trailblazing musicals, including High Society, Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate.

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists (16 April): Townsend Theatre Company presents a one-person version of the classic novel by Robert Tressell featuring projection, political conjuring tricks, live music and song. This enduring and absorbing classic story of a year in the life of a group of Edwardian painters and decorators is brought to life by Neil Gore using his extensive knowledge of the book and the play, having performed it in many versions over 40 years.