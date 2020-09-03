More Names Added to Creamfields 2021, Including Nina Kraviz, Afrojack, Jamie Jones, Alan Fitzpatrick, and More!

Creamfields returns to Daresbury, Cheshire, UK 26th – 29th August Bank Holiday weekend.

The countdown has officially started for Creamfields 2021 and to mark the occasion the electronic festival giants have announced more acts to the ever growing line up including Nina Kraviz, Afrojack, Jamie Jones, Alan Fitzpatrick, Solardo, Paul van Dyk, Josh Wink, Richy Ahmed, Aly & Fila, Matrix & Futurebound feat. Rhymester, TNT aka Technoboy n Tuneboy, Sub Zero Project, Headhunterz, Sound Rush, DJ Isaac, Adaro, Sefa and Andy Whitby.

This latest onslaught join the likes of Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, Andy C, ANNA, Bassjackers, Ben Nicky, Boris Brejcha, Brennan Heart, Carl Cox, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Cosmic Gate, Cristoph, Darren Styles, deadmau5, Dimension, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Disciples, Eli Brown, Enrico Sangiuliano, Eric Prydz HOLOSPHERE, Example, Fisher, Franky Wah, Friction, Gareth Emery, Gorgon City, Hannah Wants, Holy Goof, Hot Since 82, Hybrid Minds, James Organ, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue, KC Lights, Kölsch, Kutski, La Fleur, Laidback Luke, Leftwing:Kody, Low Steppa, Martin Garrix, Mason Collective, Michael Bibi, MK, My Nu Leng, Nightlapse, Notion, Offaiah, Oliver Heldens, Paul Woolford, Peggy Gou, Pendulum - TRINITY, Pete Tong, SASASAS, Scooter, Sigma, SOSA, Sub Focus (DJ Set), Sven Väth, Tchami, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici, W&W and Yousef.

As one of the biggest festivals of the summer season, this year's edition was sorely missed, however, celebrated virtually for the #CreamfieldsHouseParty which featured some of the best performances from the festival over the last few years, attracting millions of viewers from around the world.

With many more acts still to be announced over the coming months, Creamfields will be one festival not to be missed next year!

Creamfields returns to Daresbury, Cheshire, UK 26th - 29th August Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets on general sale now, fans can secure their tickets at 2020 prices on the all-new 10 part deposit scheme for £20.

