Mischief's MIND MANGLER Will Embark on UK Tour Following West End Premiere

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC TV’s The Goes Wrong Show, are heading back out on tour with Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, following a six-week season in the West End. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle will open on tour at the Palace Theatre, Manchester on 15 May, before visiting Cambridge, Birmingham, Hull, Milton Keynes, Liverpool and Bath, touring until 16 June 2024. Tickets are now on sale.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller.

Join the ‘Mind Mangler’ as he makes his spectacular return to the stage with his new two-man solo show. Witness hilarious feats of mentalism spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind, mind, mind...

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle began at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and after a sold-out season was later developed into a two-act show that toured the UK and ran in New York in 2023. A 45-minute adaptation is currently entertaining sailors on Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady. The ‘Mind Mangler’ persuaded the following producers to back this production - Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Kevin McCollum. (They regret it).

Mind Mangler is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with Magic Consultant Ben Hart, Set Design by Sara Perks, Video Design by Gillian Tan, Lighting Design by David Howe, Sound Design by Helen Skiera, Costume Design by Roberto Surace, and Music Composed by Steve Brown.

Mischief are celebrating 10 years in the West End with their stage successes The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and international productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (currently on a UK Tour), Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their ‘Royal Television Society’ award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show launched in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, plus a hit Nativity special. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Tour Dates

Wed 15 – Sat 18 May

MANCHESTER Palace Theatre

97 Oxford Street, Manchester M1 6FT

7.30pm

atgtickets.com/manchester

Tue 21 – Sat 25 May

CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre

St Edward’s Passage, Cambridge

Eves: Tue – Sat 7.30pm, Mat: Thu 2.30pm

01223 503333 | cambridgeartstheatre.com

Mon 27 – Wed 29 May

BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra

Suffolk Street, Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

7.30pm

atgtickets.com/birmingham

Thu 30 May – Sat 1 Jun

HULL New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

7.30pm

01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk

Mon 3 – Wed 5 Jun

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

7.30pm

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Thu 6 – Sat 8 June

LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE

Eves: Thu – Sat 7.30pm, Mat: Sat 2.30pm

atgtickets.com/liverpool

Tue 11 – Sat 16 Jun

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1E

Eves: Tue – Sat 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk