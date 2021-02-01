Mischief Movie Night-in Announces Final Dates For Live Stream Performances

The Mischief team is delighted to announce a further 10 performances of Mischief Movie Night In, from 5 - 21 February 2021. These will be the final dates from their emergency comedy bunker, streaming live into homes for more evenings of hilarious improv. The remaining performances include a Sequel Sunday special double-bill on 7 February and a Valentine's Day Rom-Com special on 14 February. Passes are from £10 and are on sale now. For more information please visit mischiefcomedy.com/our-work/mischief-movie-night/about

Audiences are tuning in from all over the world with participants from 60 different countries so far, including America, Canada, all across Europe and as far away as South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Viewers set the genre, the location and the title, and the Mischief team improvise the movie live-streamed straight to your sofa. Each movie includes additional content as suggested via social media - so follow along with the fun on Twitter with #MischiefMovieNightIn. Every performance is its own first and last night. Book now for one or all ten and see something unique every time!

The Sequel Sunday special on 7 Feb will see our Mischief movie makers improvise the sequel in the evening to the afternoon's chosen movie. Don't worry if you miss the first part - like all good sequels, we'll kick off the evening show with a catch-up, and we'll still be taking your creative suggestions to make sure this sequel is every bit as fun as the original!

The cast include members of the original Mischief team. Full casting will be announced in due course.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. Before the recent government restrictions The Play That Goes Wrong had returned to the Duchess Theatre and Mischief Movie Night was playing at the Vaudeville Theatre. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One. The Goes Wrong Show returned this festive season on BBC One, with The Nativity Christmas special. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief Movie Night In is created by Mischief. Lighting Design by David Howe and filmed by

Umbrella Rooms. Mischief Movie Night In is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Mischief Theatre Ltd.

ENDS

For further information please contact

Hannah Stockton: hannah@joallanpr.com | 07889 542 245

Jo Allan: jo@joallanpr.com | 07889 905 850

James Lever: james@joallanpr.com|07753 222 768

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION

MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT IN

www.mischiefcomedy.com/our-work/mischief-movie-night/about

PERFORMANCE TIMES:

Schedule

Friday 5 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie

Saturday 6 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie

Sunday 7 February 2021 4.30pm for 5pm movie

Sunday 7 February 2021 at 7.30pm, for 8pm movie Special: Sequel Sunday

Friday 12 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie

Saturday 13 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie

Sunday 14 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie, Special: Valentine's Day Rom-Com

Thursday 18 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie

Friday 19 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie

Saturday 20 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie

Sunday 21 February 2021 7.30pm for 8pm movie, Final Performance

AGE:

Recommended age 11+

PRICES:

Pay-per-view passes £10

Twitter: @MischiefComedy

Facebook: @MischiefTheatre

Instagram: @MischiefComedy

RUNNING TIME:

60 minutes, no interval

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by its creative committee and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief's current West End productions are The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre since 2014) and Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudeville Theatre since 2019) and following a record breaking two year run on Broadway it is represented Off Broadway by The Play That Goes Wrong (New World Stages since 2019, co-produced with Kevin McCollum and JJ Abrams). In September 2019 the company started a West End residency at the Vaudeville Theatre with Groan Ups followed by Magic Goes Wrong (also with Kevin McCollum and JJ Abrams), which opened in January 2020. Other Mischief productions, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong, continue on tour and in licensed productions in the UK, USA and worldwide.

In 2017 Mischief Theatre Ltd. and Kenny Wax & Stage Presence, the producers of all the company's West End productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers and others around the world.

Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Its first production (co-produced with Big Talk Productions) was a six-part BBC One commission called The Goes Wrong Show which was recently commissioned for a second series. Lionsgate International are the distributors outside UK and China.

All the companies develop, create and perform under the single name of Mischief.

Mischief is developing new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film and other media.

www.mischiefcomedy.com

Mischief, Mischief Theatre, The Play That Goes Wrong and are trademarks and registered trademarks of Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

James Lever

Jo Allan PR

www.joallanpr.com

Landline: 020 3997 7477

Mobile: 07753 222768

Twitter: @JoAllanPR

Instagram: joallan_pr

Adam House

7-10 Adam Street

London WC2N 6AA

The contents of this email are intended only for the named recipients, are confidential and may be protected by legal privilege. If you receive this message in error, please notify the sender and destroy all copies. Unauthorised use, storage or reproduction of this message and/or its attached documents is prohibited and may be punishable by civil or criminal proceedings.