Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Reopening

Milton Keynes Theatre has today announced its plans to welcome back audiences on Sunday 25 July, providing step 4 of the government's roadmap goes ahead as scheduled.

After being closed for 16 months, the lights will finally come up and the curtain will rise again, as audiences are welcomed back for a sensational season of world class entertainment. The theatre is known and loved for hosting a breadth of high quality productions from musicals and drama to opera and dance, and this reopening season doesn't disappoint. The reopening season will include acrobatics from Canadian circus company The 7 Fingers, Dial M For Murder and hit musical Waitress arriving fresh from the West End.

The return of live theatre also sees the return of Milton Keynes Theatre's Price Promise ticket deals. Continuing the theatre's commitment to making theatre affordable for all, a limited number of tickets will be available for some of the most popular shows for just £13.

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director of Milton Keynes Theatre said today "We are over the moon to announce our plans for reopening this July! Our whole team have been touched by the support we've received from our community over the past few months. We've seen how much live theatre has been missed in the region and can't wait to give the people of Milton Keynes some much needed entertainment in the safest way possible."

The first show scheduled to reopen the theatre will be from loveable singer Jane McDonald on Sunday 25 July, with her much anticipated 'Let The Light In' tour. From there it's a summer of captivating cult hits starting with timeless musical, The Rocky Horror Show, from Monday 2 August. Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba stars as Brad Majors in the Filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity - it's the perfect show to get the party started once again in Milton Keynes!

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye lead a talented cast in Looking Good Dead, the new thriller from best-selling author Peter James. The brand new 'edge of your seat' drama will be playing from Monday 16 August. Just before the summer's over, one of the world's best-loved musicals, Grease, returns with Peter Andre starring as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine from Monday 23 August. And Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely star as parents of the kookiest family in town, The Addams Family, from Tuesday 31 August.

The theatre's Creative Learning programme will return in September, offering activities & experiences which engage, educate and empower people of all abilities, ages, genders and races within the venue and local community.

Local Councillor Dan Gilbert said "We're lucky to have standout arts and cultural attractions in Milton Keynes, but it's undoubtedly been a tough time for everyone in the sector. I know Milton Keynes Theatre and so many other venues have been working hard to ensure they're ready to welcome us back, and as a lifelong theatre fan, I can't wait."

As a See It Safely approved venue, audiences can feel reassured knowing Milton Keynes Theatre will always follow the latest government advice, which at the time of opening is likely to include staggered arrival times, sanitising stations, wearing of face coverings and enhanced cleaning. The theatre is now operating a contactless ticketing system with eTickets being issued to customers within two weeks of their selected performance. This simple change allows the theatre to increase safety and hygiene as well as improve overall booking experience. Visitors can also book with complete confidence knowing that if there are any further suspensions, tickets will remain fully valid for further exchanges or refunds.