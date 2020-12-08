Middle Child Announce Free Animated Christmas Show, Commission Two New Writers

Award-winning Hull theatre company Middle Child have announced an animated panto-inspired show that will be available to watch for free online this Christmas.

Pattie Breadcake: Into the Pantoverse sees Hull's favourite dame, Pattie Breadcake, magicked into an animated version of the city, where she must help four princesses retell their stories for a contemporary audience.

A radio version will also be broadcast on BBC Radio Humberside across four mini episodes before Christmas, making it accessible to those without internet access.

The show is a collaboration between five writers, with debut commissions for two who have come through Middle Child's artist development programme.

The company have performed a panto in the city every year since 2011, but with venues in Hull closed this Christmas they have embraced the growing appetite for digital content.

Artistic director, Paul Smith, said: "Christmas at Middle Child is all about panto, which for us is what all theatre should be: totally devoted to its audience, woven into the fabric of local communities and able to transport us into a world of magic and wonder.

"The very nature of panto - live, loud and in the audience's faces - makes it difficult for us to realise this year though, under the current coronavirus restrictions.

"That's why we've dived into the digital world to work with a brilliant animation company, My Pockets, to capture the spirit of our panto and share it for free with a family audience.

"We're also delighted to partner with BBC Radio Humberside, to broadcast the show as four mini-radio plays, ensuring that people without internet access can also enjoy some theatre this Christmas."

The two writers to receive their debut commissions include Deborah Acheampong, one of Middle Child's new associate writers, announced last month.

Deborah, who has taken on the tale of Cinderella, said: "It's honestly been amazing working with Middle Child for their Christmas panto, it's felt like such a whirlwind.

"I didn't think that, after sending them a script of mine in the summer, I could end up working on something so fun and whimsical for such a wide audience."

Hannah Scorer took part in Middle Child's Writers' Group in 2019 and also shared work at their scratch night with Silent Uproar earlier this year. She was commissioned to rewrite Maid Marian's story.

Hannah said: "I'm a long-time Middle Child panto fan and took my daughter for the first time last year, where we started what will become a new Christmas tradition for us.

"Before doing the writers' group with Tom Wells I couldn't have imagined I'd ever get a commission, so it's been such a privilege to make something joyful in this weird year.

"I expect to be completely overwhelmed when I watch it with my kid."

Paul added: "This Christmas show is extra special to us for being able to commission so many writers and continue to develop their practice, in a year that has already seen Daniel Ward win the George Devine Award for The Canary and the Crow."

Middle Child company member, Ellen Brammar, who has previously written I Hate Alone and is currently taking part in the BBC Writersroom Northern Voices programme, has written Sleeping Beauty's story.

Ellen said: "Panto brings me joy. Full on, pie in the face, wee my pants, joy. So being asked to write for Middle Child's panto was a Christmas wish come true.

"I can't wait to snuggle in with my family and enjoy the mayhem."

Maureen Lennon, who wrote Middle Child's 2019 karaoke cabaret Us Against Whatever, has reimagined the Evil Queen from Snow White.

Maureen said: "I hope people get as much joy from watching it as I have from writing a piece.

"Never have I felt like I needed children booing, and stupid jokes and messages of joy and hope more than this year. It's been the absolute dream."

Paul Smith, who has written the company's past two pantomimes, has penned Pattie Breadcake's introduction and closing missive, performed by The Stage Award for Excellence winner, Marc Graham.

Watch Pattie Breadcake: Into the Pantoverse for free on YouTube, via the Middle Child website, from Saturday 19 December until midnight on Thursday 31 December.

BBC Radio Humberside will broadcast a radio version across four mini-episodes, from 20-24 December.

Visit www.middlechildtheatre.co.uk/pantoverse/ for more details.

