Michael Flatley's LORD OF THE DANCE to Launch 30th Anniversary Tour For 2026

Tickets for the anniversary tour go on sale Thursday 12th December at 10 am.
Lord of the Dance, the global phenomenon that redefined Irish dance, is set to return to the United Kingdom in 2026 to celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a spectacular new tour. This milestone event promises to be a grand celebration of the production's enduring legacy, which has captivated over 60 million fans in 60 countries since its debut in 1996.
Tickets for this eagerly awaited anniversary tour go on sale Thursday 12th December at 10 am.
Since its debut, Lord of the Dance has revolutionised Irish dance, bringing it to a global stage with unmatched creativity and artistry. Michael Flatley's visionary production has captivated audiences through its stunning choreography, powerful music, and compelling storytelling.
30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the enduring legacy of Lord of the Dance. Over the past three decades, the production has delivered breathtaking precision dance and electrifying performances from a world-class cast. Its legacy as a cultural and artistic phenomenon continues to inspire fans across the globe.
As the iconic show's creator, producer, and choreographer, Michael Flatley is preparing a spectacular celebration to mark its 30th Anniversary. Reflecting on the milestone, he shared:
"The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026. 30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we've shared with fans over the years. It's a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories."
Though Flatley retired from performing during his final tour in 2016, which culminated in a memorable performance at Caesar's Colosseum in Las Vegas, he has remained at the helm of Lord of the Dance, guiding its evolution while preserving its timeless magic.
2026 UK TOUR DATES
Leicester De Montfort Hall: Thu 18 - Sun 21 June - demontforthall.co.uk
Milton Keynes Theatre: Mon 23 - Sun 28 June - atgtickets.com/Milton-Keynes
Manchester Palace: Tue 30 June - Sun 5 July - atgtickets.com/Manchester
York Barbican: Mon 6 - Wed 8 July
Oxford New Theatre: Fri 10 - Sun 12 July
Stoke Regent Theatre: Mon 13 - Wed 15 July
Edinburgh Playhouse: Thu 16 - Sun 19 July
Hull New Theatre: Wed 22 - Sat 25 July
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre: Tue 28 July - Sun 2 August
Torquay Princess Theatre: Tue 4 - Sun 9 August
Southend Cliffs Pavilion: Tue 11 - Thu 13 August
Cardiff New Theatre: Fri 14 - Wed 19 August
Sheffield City Hall: Thu 20 - Sun 23 August
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall: Tue 25 - Sun 30 August
September
Bournemouth Pavilion: Tue 1 - Thu 3 September
Brighton Centre: Fri 4 - Sun 6 September
Liverpool Empire: Tue 6 - Sat 10 September
Sunderland Empire: Wed 9 - Sat 12 September
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre: Mon 14 - Sun 20 September
Truro Hall for Cornwall: Tue 22 - Sat 26 September
Birmingham The Alexandra: Mon 28 Sep - Sun 4 October
Wimbledon New Theatre: Tue 13 - Sun 18 October
Videos