Met Opera's Live in HD Season Concludes Next Weekend With DIE ZAUBERFLOTE

The Metropolitan Opera presents a live transmission of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), one of Mozart’s most beloved operas, on Saturday 3rd June at 5.55pm. This critically acclaimed production, marking the Met’s first new staging of the work in 19 years, is by renowned English actor and director Simon McBurney in his first collaboration with the company. McBurney’s “dazzling new production gets metatheatrical” (Financial Times), taking an inventive approach to Mozart’s operatic fable with a magical display of theatrical improvisation including live projections by visual/video artist Blake Habermann and live sound effects from Foley artist Ruth Sullivan, as well as aerial stunts, physical comedy, and acrobatics.

Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann, following her Live in HD debut with Mozart’s Don Giovanni earlier this month, will lead a brilliant cast that includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, returning after a highly praised performance in Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier; soprano Kathryn Lewek in her record-breaking 50th performance of the Queen of the Night at the Met; tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino; tenor Brenton Ryan as Monostatos; baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno; bass Harold Wilson as the Speaker; and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro. The Met Orchestra will also take centerstage, playing from a raised pit, with flutist Seth Morris and assistant conductor Bryan Wagorn making special onstage appearances with the singers.

The creative team includes set designer Michael Levine, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand—in her Met debut—lighting designer Jean Kalman, projection designer Finn Ross, sound designer Gareth Fry, and associate director Rachael Hewer—the last two also in their Met debuts.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and tenor Ben Bliss will host the transmission, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews during the intermission. Bliss recently starred as Don Ottavio in the Met’s transmission of Don Giovanni.

For select audiences who do not live near a participating cinema, Die Zauberflöte will also be available on The Met: Live at Home platform, which offers a livestream and on-demand viewing for seven days following the performance.

