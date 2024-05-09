Mercury Theatre Announces The Departure Of Ryan McBryde, Creative Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After 5 years in the role of Creative Director at the Mercury, Ryan McBryde has made the decision to leave and pursue a freelance career in theatre at the end of May this year.

During his tenure, Ryan has directed 9 successful Mercury Productions, consolidated our relations with national touring companies through our Associate Companies and re-energised our work with new and emerging artists through our professional development programme. In addition, he has led the expansion and growth of our Creative Engagement work both at the Mercury and within the community.

The Mercury celebrates 2023/24 as it most successful year ever in its 87-year history from audience attendance and the expansion of its Creative Engagement and Talent Development Programmes. Our work has reached over 170,000 people across Colchester and Essex.

The Mercury's Board of Directors will commence a recruitment process for Ryan's successor in the next few weeks.

Ryan McBryde commented:

Working at the Mercury has been a profound honour and a significant milestone in my career. I consider myself extremely privileged to have served the Mercury's extraordinary community of audiences, artists and supporters over the past five years. I leave the Mercury knowing whoever takes over the artistic reigns will be able to thrive. NPO funding means the theatre can continue its unwavering commitment to the support of artists and creative risk-taking.

The Mercury has a wonderful team, amazing freelancers, a strong, supportive board, and brilliant partners – local and national. I'm deeply grateful to have been a part of the Mercury's journey and proud of everything we've accomplished together.

Rob West (Chair Mercury Board of Directors) commented:

The Board would like to thank Ryan for all his hard work and commitment to the work of the Mercury over the last few years. He leaves behind him a strong legacy of high-quality work both on and off stage. We wish him well in his future career.

