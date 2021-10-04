Matty May to Bring His Debut Solo Show To Camden People's Theatre

Matty May was conceived during a drunken one-night stand on his Nan's settee in July 1988 since then, he has tried to kill himself three times. This October, the working-class queer artist and Barking babe performs his debut solo production. If you love him, this show might hurt.

An uncensored and funny show about rage, suicide and so-called self-care, If You Love Me This Might Hurt explores mental health, council estates, the trauma men can inflict and the magic of having a brilliant nan all through a queer lens.

Matty May lipsyncs audiences into the show with the warm welcome of a nan asking you in for tea. Are we all settled in ok? Has everyone got a bev? Audiences are invited to leave the room and return whenever they feel the need to. The show is designed to create a comfortable and safe space for audiences with care and connection at its core.

Some conversations will always be uncomfortable. Society wants change for our mental health care system, but the system doesn't want to make the necessary changes within society that will allow us to take these needed steps forward. In this show, Matty dismantles the roots of the problem that would actually enable everyone to put their mental health first.

Matty May is the Associate Director of Scottee & Friends and lead artist on 'The Queer Wall', 'Bleeps and Bloops' and 'Be&Do' - and no stranger to socially engaged work. They make their on-stage debut next month with a show that has been three years in the making, but is more timely than ever.

Unashamedly common as muck, sometimes funny and often anxious, Matty May's If You Love Me This Might Hurt is honest, vulnerable and real. This show ain't gentle, babes.

Tuesday 19 - Saturday 30 October 2021, visit https://www.cptheatre.co.uk/.

TW / content to consider - This performance contains references to themes of depression and suicide.