Matsena Brothers Premiere Their Duet KABEL at Sadler's Wells East in May

Matsena come to Sadler's Wells East with their latest work KABEL from Monday 5 – Wednesday 7 May after their critically acclaimed run of Shades of Blue at Sadler's Wells Theatre in 2022.

Brothers Anthony and Kel Matsena have long wanted to work on a duet together, and the ancient story of Cain and Abel struck them as the perfect source of inspiration.

What causes the people we love most to betray us? What is the consequence of such a betrayal? In a world premiere, the Matsena brothers bring their reimagined telling of the classic sibling rivalry to Sadler's Wells East. Through a mix of movement and text, KABEL delves deep into the emotions of love, jealousy, joy and rage.

Exploring the beauty and brutality of a fated clash between two brothers born of the same blood. We are transposed to the joyful beginnings of childhood as they build a seemingly unbreakable bond. Then, onto adolescence where favour bears seed to jealousy. And finally, manhood. In this final stage the warmth of brotherhood is a distant memory – in its place lies silence, tension, an inevitable storm.

KABEL looks at the gripping resonance that the first murder in human history has in our lives today.

Creative directors and performers Kel and Anthony Matsena say: “For years, while working on collective projects, we left aside the chance to really dance together in an exploration of how two bodies who understand words really well can move together, with each other and in a shared space. We feel grown and grateful for all our previous experiences that have taken us where we are today. Now with this show we have the opportunity to understand what our vocabulary is and to show who we are. It feels incredible to have our own creative leadership and click our double helix back together.”

Sadler's Wells Associate Artistic Director Rob Jones says: “We are so excited to be presenting this work from the Matsena Brothers at Sadler's Wells East as they turn their unique movement style to this ancient tale of fratricide. I'm curious to discover new meaning in their exploration that has deep resonance and very much speaks to people today.”

