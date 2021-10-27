Mark Robert Petty Presents A MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS at The Actors' Church, Covent Garden

Mark Robert Petty today announces A Musical Theatre Christmas at the Actors' Church - a one-night only festive concert in the heart of Covent Garden. Featuring festive favourites from the musical theatre cannon, traditional carols, and more, the concert will be hosted by Tom Read Wilson and Dolly Diamond, with musical direction by George Francis and BSL translation by Paul Whittaker alongside a host of West End stars. A Musical Theatre Christmas is on 5 December 2021, with tickets from £30 at: https://actorschurch.org/event/'show=15&id=873621181 and proceeds benefitting The Actors' Church Benevolent Fund and The Royal Theatrical Fund.

The line-up of performers includes Roshani Abbey, Lewis Asquith, Lizzie Bea, Nikki Bentley, Kieran Brown, Phoebe Fildes, Daisy Greenwood, Alex Hammond, Kim Ismay, Sooz Kempner, Charlie Kristensen, Georgia Lennon, Oliver Lidert, Carolyn Maitland, Jessica Martin, Paige Miller, Nadim Naaman, Rosa O'Reilly, Laura Pick, Sara Poyzer, Jon Tarcy, Helen Woolf, The Westenders and the students of Laine Theatre Arts.

Dolly Diamond has been a drag artist for over 15 years. As well as performing in The Dolly Diamond Show, impersonations include Tina Turner, Kylie Minogue, Dame Shirley Bassey, Diana Ross and Sia. Other characters such as Carmen Miranda, Liza Minnelli and Cilla Black all make regular appearances in The Dolly Diamond Show, which has toured internationally. She was the Artistic Director of the 2017 and 2018 Melbourne Cabaret Festival, and has had successful cabaret seasons part of Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Fringe World Perth, Melbourne Cabaret Festival, Ballarat Cabaret Festival and Broken Heel Festival. She is an Ambassador for Guide Dogs Victoria, Movember, the Children's Tumor Foundation and the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

Tom Read Wilson is an actor and presenter, best known as the receptionist on Celebs Go Dating. His theatre credits include Sleeping Beauty (Wellingborough Castle Theatre), Alice in Wonderland (Madinat Theatre, Dubai), Cat in The Hat (Everyman Theatre, Cork/The Palace Theatre, Manchester/Hull Truck/Watford Colosseum), in concert with The Fingask Follies (Fingask Castle, Perth/Chelsea Arts Club) and Sweet Revenge (Theatre Royal Windsor).

George Francis is a musical director and pianist. His theatre credits as musical director include Miracle on 34th Street, Fiddler on the Roof (Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse), Amelie (Watermill Theatre/UK tour/Criterion Theatre), The Wizard of Oz (Storyhouse Theatre); and as assistant musical director, Blood Brothers, The Sound of Music and Flashdance (UK tours).

Paul Whittaker is a deaf musician and founder of Music and the Deaf, a charity to help deaf people enjoy music. He has provided BSL signage for shows such as Les Misérables, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Carousel, My Fair Lady, and more. He has also signed for The Sixteen Choir, Rambert Dance Company, Opera North, and at the Edinburgh International and Aldeburgh Festivals. In 1992, he was awarded a Winston Churchill Travelling Fellowship, spending almost 2 months researching music among deaf communities in the USA. In 2007, he was awarded an OBE for Services to Music and holds Honorary degrees from the University of Huddersfield and the Open University.

