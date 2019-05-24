Mark Read Jonis CINDERELLA Panto at Worthing Theatres

Worthing Theatres have announced that Mark Read, star of hit boyband A1, will play Prince Charming in their traditional Christmas pantomime, Cinderella, at the Pavilion Theatre.



Singer/Songwriter Mark achieved global success with 90s boyband A1, releasing 5 studio albums and a string of UK and international top 5 hits, reaching the coveted no. 1 spot with 'Same Old Brand New You' and their cover of A-ha's classic 'Take On Me'. Their critical and popular acclaim led to numerous awards including MTV, Smash Hits, Disney Channel and the prestigious Brit award for Best Newcomer.



The band split in 2002 after 4 years of chart-topping success but joined forces once again (this time as a 3-piece with Mark, Ben and Christian) in 2014 for ITV's hugely popular documentary series The Big Reunion. The candid programme gave fans an insight into the highs and lows of the group's history culminating in a major UK arena tour and a renewed surge of appetite from their loyal fanbase. In 2018, A1 announced that original member Paul would be reuniting with the band for the first time in 15 years for a huge 20th anniversary tour. Their first UK concert date of the tour at London's O2 Academy Islington sold out in a breathtaking 4 minutes.



Away from the band, accomplished musician and songwriter Mark has written for International Artistes including Michael Bolton, Boyzone, The Hollies, John Barrowman and Charlotte Church. Mark has also established himself as a confident musical theatre performer. In recent years he has enjoyed successful runs of hit shows Guys and Dolls, Rent and Spoonful of Sherman and, most recently, appeared as Corny Collins in feel-good favourite, Hairspray, alongside astrologer Russell Grant as Edna.



This year's pantomime will see Mark take on the role of Cinderella's Prince Charming in a welcome return to Worthing panto, after previously appearing as Dandini in 2015's record-breaking production of Cinderella. Mark joins an already impressive star cast alongside Strictly Come Dancing's Ian Waite as Dandini, Children's TV Presenter Naomi Wilkinson as Cinderella and comedian Mark Jones who returns by popular demand as funny-man Buttons.



Pantomime Producer Paul Holman said: "Mark will charm both Cinderella and our audience alike with his charisma, good looks and of course, outstanding vocal talent making him the perfect choice for our Prince."



**Mark Read will not be performing on Friday 29th November (7pm), Saturday 30th November (2pm & 6.30pm) and Friday 13th December (10.15am & 6.30pm).



Cinderella runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets start from £12, with an Early Bird offer of £1 off all tickets available until 19th July.



Golden Week runs from Saturday 30th November to Friday 6th December with all tickets priced between £12 to £18. All evening performances during Golden Week will be followed by a cast meet and greet with photo opportunities plus a free programme for all ticket holders. Tickets are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the Box Office on 01903 206 206.



**Ian Waite will not be performing on Saturday 14th December (2pm & 6.30pm) and Tuesday 17th December (10.15am).

Box office: 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk





