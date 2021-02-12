Maltings Announces First Streaming Shows - THE REGINA MONOLOGUES, THE REMOVAL SERVICE, and TRESTLE

THE MALTINGS THEATRE makes its live stream debut this spring with a trio of highly entertaining productions packed with humour, pathos, drama and terrific performances.

The programme kicks off with Anna Franklin's popular production of THE REGINA MONOLOGUES on Saturday February 27th; Saturday March 13th sees the premiere of Luke Adamson's production of THE REMOVAL SERVICE and on March 27th the award-winning director Matthew Parker presents the warm two-hander TRESTLE which won the Papatango Award for new writing in 2017.

ADAM NICHOLS, Artistic Director of the Maltings Theatre says:

"While we continue to keep the Maltings Theatre closed during lockdown, I'm very excited to announce that we will be LIVE STREAMING three fantastic plays on our youtube channel during February and March. We dipped our toe in the LIVE water last year when we performed 'Twelfth Night' on Zoom which was a roller-coaster learning process! We sold out for the first run in June and put on extra shows in July which also sold out. Audiences joined us from all over the UK which was fantastic.

"We're confident of streaming live performances - from the Maltings Theatre itself - to audiences nationally and internationally with our spring programme. First off is The Regina Monologues, a clever play that links the experiences of Henry VIII's six wives with a contemporary audience; it was hugely popular when we staged it at the Maltings last year.



"Our second presentation is the international premiere of The Removal Service, a fast-paced, darkly comic tale about family relationships, secrets and lies which has been written by two of our regular Maltings collaborators: Will Pattle and Alice Briganti.

"Completing the trio of mouth-watering events is the award-winning play The Trestle, a superb two-hander about finding love in later life."

During each interval Adam will be seen interviewing the writer and director of each play.

Learn more at www.maltingstheatre.co.uk.