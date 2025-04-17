Major Revival of Philip Ridley's THE PITCHFORK DISNEY Comes To The King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lidless Theatre, Zoe Weldon and King's Head Theatre have announced a major revival and the full creative team for their new production of Philip Ridley's seminal work The Pitchfork Disney, directed by Lidless Theatre's Co-Artistic Director Max Harrison.

Completing the creative team, following their previous work with Lidless Theatre, are Kit Hinchliffe (Designer – Co-Artistic Director of Lidless Theatre), Ben Jacobs (Lighting Designer – 2025 Olivier Award Winner for Oliver!) and Sam Glossop (Sound Designer), among others. This will be the fourth collaboration between Lidless Theatre and Philip Ridley, following their productions of Ridley's Moonfleece (Pleasance Theatre), Tender Napalm (King's Head Theatre) and Leaves of Glass (Park Theatre, OFFIE Award winner for Best Performer), with the latter breaking box office records and returning for a second sell-out run.

Ridley's first professional stage play, The Pitchfork Disney, premiered at Bush Theatre on 2 January 1991 and was instrumental in launching the In-Yer-Face theatre movement. A dark and unsettling play, The Pitchfork Disney follows the relationship of two siblings and an encounter they have with an unexpected visitor.



Philip Ridley said today, “I'm so thrilled and honoured that my play, The Pitchfork Disney, is to be seen at the wonderful King's Head Theatre. And in the hands of the truly remarkable theatre company, Lidless Theatre, who have done several of my plays, including Leaves of Glass at the Park last year, and Tender Napalm at the King's Head in 2021. People often ask me what The Pitchfork Disney is about. I tell them it's about fear. And fear. And fear. And fear. And fear. It seems an apt time to be doing the play.”



Sofi Berenger, Acting CEO and Executive Producer of King's Head Theatre added, “Max Harrison has such a brilliant understanding and knack with Philip Ridley, his revival of Leaves of Glass at Park Theatre and Tender Napalm at King's Head pub in 2021 was gripping and fresh. So for Lidless Theatre to be returning to our new larger main stage, with our Angels of Angel production fund as co-producers, is a really exciting addition to our Autumn season. The Pitchfork Disney was one of Ridley's seminal pieces and most renowned, and there's no better time for a revival of this incredible play.”

The production opens on 2 September 2025, with previews from 27 August and runs until 4 October at King's Head Theatre.

You know why the ghost train is so popular? Because there are no ghosts. Once you've learnt that you can make a fortune.



Ten years ago something terrible happened to Presley and Haley. Since then they've lived alone in their dead parents' house, doors bolted against the terrors of the world. But, one night, Presley sees a beautiful stranger on the street outside. And while his sister sleeps…he invites in their worst nightmare.



Darkly comic and deeply unsettling, Philip Ridley's seminal masterpiece single-handedly changed the course of British drama. Its exploration of ‘a climate of fear', living in ‘alternate worlds', and persistent thrum of sexual anxiety has continued to act as a tuning fork for the zeitgeist. It is a play whose relevance is forever in the now.

