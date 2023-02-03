Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year

Performances begin on 17 February.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, Mythos: Ragnarök, is embarking on its first ever UK tour in 2023.

Mythos: Ragnarök kicks off at the illustrious York Barbican on 17th February 2023 as part of the Jorvik Viking Festival in York and heads to London, Bedford, and Leicester before completing its run at Northampton's Royal and Derngate on 29th April. This five-date only revolutionary tour will see Odin and Loki in their struggle to overcome primeval giants, rival Gods and Goddesses, and each another's ambitions in this dark comic adaption of Norse mythology. Tickets are on sale now at www.mythologicaltheatre.co.uk.

For the first time ever, a cast of actors, who specialise in professional wrestling, create some of the most intense and thrilling fight scenes ever seen in a theatrical setting. The cast dexterously weave ancient myths, legends, and folk tales into original pieces of theatre, in a way that has never been seen before.

Named a "Must See Show" of Edinburgh Fringe 2022, the show earned rave reviews throughout the festival, more than any other show and was nominated for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence.

The creator of the show, Ed Gamester said: "I knew professional wrestlers would fully embody the sheer physicality and comedy of the Norse myths, but I've been absolutely blown away by the audience reaction. This type of show has never been done before and it seems to have reignited a passion for wrestling that most people haven't felt since childhood. As a wrestler, that's a huge honour!"

Tickets are on sale now and can be found by visiting www.mythologicaltheatre.co.uk.

Tour Dates

17.02.23 YORK, Barbican

26.02.23 LONDON, Cockpit Theatre

02.03.23 BEDFORD, Quarry

11.03.22 LEICESTER, The Y

29.04.22 NORTHAMPTON, Derngate and Royal




