MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE Returns to London For its 20th Anniversary

My Name is Rachel Corrie comes to The Etcetera Theatre in July. Performances run 24-27 July.

23 years old and six thousand miles from home, Rachel Corrie stands between an armoured bulldozer and a family home.

From Olympia, Washington to the Gaza Strip, 'My Name is Rachel Corrie' captures the bold aspirations, blazing eloquence, and distinctive humor of a brave young writer. Edited by Alan Rickman and Katharine Viner from Rachel's personal journals and emails, this play honors the inherent activism within a life of courage, cut short.

Twenty years since its original production, 'My Name is Rachel Corrie' burns with more urgency now than ever before.

CW: Descriptions of military violence and death. Recommended age 15+.

Cast: Lyndsey Ruiz (Tell Me You'll Think About It, Scenes with girls, Violence and Son) as Rachel Corrie.

Directed by Alex Stroming (Scenes with girls, Artistic Director, T. Regina Theatre Company).

Set and Costume Design by Ismini Papaioannou (Fabulous Creatures, Codigo Postal).

Technical Stage Management by Jessica Potts.

Produced by T. Regina Theatre Company.

