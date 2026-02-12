MY BROTHER'S A GENIUS Set for Performances at Stephen Joseph Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Poetry, music and movement unite in Debris Stevenson's explosive new play about learning to fall, fail and find our own ways to fly, which comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

My Brother's a Genius (5 and 6 March) introduces us to Daisy and Luke, twins navigating life in a high-rise estate, where ambition and self-doubt collide. Both twins have labels thrust upon them: Daisy the ‘idiot' and Luke the ‘genius'. But will their bond and shared dream of flying launch them up together or crash them apart?

My Brother's a Genius combines poetry, music and movement in a humorous exploration of neurodiversity, sibling rivalry, and the weight of expectations. A Theatre Centre, Sheffield Theatres and National Youth Theatre co-production.My Brother's a Genius is an original play written by Debris Stevenson (Poet in da Corner, Royal Court), developed through conversations with young people across the nation as part of Theatre Centre's acclaimed Future Makers process.

The development of My Brother's a Genius has been supported by Creative Crawley and Stanley Arts London.

School bookings are welcome and include access to curriculum resources and exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and interviews with creatives. Schools often use Theatre Centre's shows for the GCSE Drama Live Performance unit and schools booking will also be sent a filmed version of the play to revisit and study after the event.

My Brother's a Genius can be seen at the SJT at 1pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 5 March, and at 11am on Friday 6 March.