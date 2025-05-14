MUSIK by Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys, Starring Frances Barber Returns to London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six years after its sold out critically acclaimed world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe and London transfer, outrageous MUSIK by writer Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe is to return to London.

Billie Trix. Icon. Rock star. Screen goddess. Hedonist. Billie has lived a life of excess and shares it all in her one-woman show. Her journey takes us from post-war Berlin to the rock arenas of the world, via the Vietnam war, Andy Warhol’s Factory, and 10 years living in a Soho Square phone box.

A 60-minute, one-woman cabaret starring multi-award-winning actress Frances Barber reprising the role of Billie Trix she first created in the 2001 West End musical, Closer to Heaven, MUSIK will run at Wilton’s Music Hall from 14th - 25th October.

Frances Barber said, “Of all the characters I’ve ever played, Billie Trix is the closest to my heart. A woman of a certain age (even she doesn’t know) who has lived a life that may or may not be entirely accurate, but what a ride! And she’s still here! Billie was born from the brilliant imagination of Jonathan Harvey & PSB in Closer To Heaven over 20 years ago . When we embarked on her solo adventures PSB wrote six new songs for each chapter of her extraordinary experiences, woven into the magical narrative of Jonathan. She’s delusional, outrageous, accidentally hilarious and beyond loveable. I’m thrilled my journey with her is coming back.”

Jonathan Harvey said, “It was such a treat reconnecting and working with Chris and Neil on this, over 20 years after our first foray into musical theatre writing. In MUSIK Billie, dried up, drug addled icon and rock star performs her self-penned self-directed one person art house extravaganza about her life, loves, and – amazingly – how she was present at every important moment in recent - and not so recent – world history. Is she telling the truth? Can she still nail a number after 10 lines of cocaine? Come and decide for yourselves!”

Pet Shop Boys said, “When we wrote Closer to Heaven over 20 years ago, we loved the compelling outrageousness of the character Billie Trix as written by Jonathan and performed by Frances. We discussed for many years the idea of creating her own one-woman show which would give us the chance to write more songs for her as she looks back on her incredible career. It was thrilling when this show became a sold-out reality in Edinburgh a few years ago and we are delighted that it is returning to London in such a beautiful and historic venue. Frances Barber’s astonishing performance is not to be missed!”

